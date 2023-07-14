Uri’s Crumbling Walnut Industry

“We have to pay 5% GST. One to the local government and another to the central government. We are poor people. We don’t earn that much and instead we have to pay more than as GST. Government should also look for ways so as to waive-off our taxes,” he says. He adds that they have to pay taxes for everything whether on purchasing of kernel boxes, packing them, fare to vehicle drivers and to other workers involved in the process.

Jameel Ahmad Budoo, a walnut trader from Uri’s Garkote village who left this work in 2019, fearing the closure of the industry. He asks the government how come are foreign countries’ kernels are better than Kashmir ones. “Our walnuts are highly rich in nutrients and oil too. Our kernels are organic and large in size too. There is no addition of chemicals in its production,” he says. He says that plucking and planting of walnuts in Kashmir is completely a hectic process. Since Kashmir has long and big walnut trees, it takes a lot of time to pluck and grow the walnuts while foreign countries have hybrid trees and plucking is done in a short period of time. There are several types of kernels available in Lagama market which includes snow white, normal white, sharbati and amber. The snow white is the costliest one among all. The Lagama market used to produce and dispatch around 40,000-45,000 tonnes of walnuts in every season. But now it has come down to 15,000-20,000, all because of the less demand.