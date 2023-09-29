Use Heart, Know Heart

CV Disease prevalence in India and why so high?

Unfortunately, the burden due to CVD in India is remarkably higher than the global experience. The figures are the age standardized for death rate for CVD in India (282 deaths/100,000) was higher than the global level (233deaths/100,000) and it is not showing any signs of respite. This has been a matter of lot of discussion and has been ascribed to several factors: Population level change from predominantly a communicable disease predominance to non-communicable diseases in the last 30 years. It is the epidemiological transition.

Improvement in healthcare has no doubt resulted in improved longevity. The figures of an average of 49.7 years of 1973, have risen to 67.9 years as of 2012. It is estimated that by the year 2050, while the total population is expected to grow by 56%, the population in the age group more than 60 years will grow by 326%. The rapidly ageing population adds to the high propensity of premature CVD, and the large burden of CVD in India, the Demographic Shift.