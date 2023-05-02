Vitamins: All you Need to Know

Vitamins are essential nutrients that keep the body healthy by participating in several important metabolic pathways which are very essential for maintaining healthy bones, brain, skin and even blood. All the vitamins needed cannot be produced by the body and many need to be obtained from food and also by supplements in many cases.

This has resulted in many things we buy for consumption like bottled water, mineral water, fruit juices and even cereals and flour etc often fortified by vitamins.

It is quite possible that having too much of them can lead to health hazards. This is also called hypervitaminosis or vitamin toxicity.

Different Vitamins needed by the body:

Vitamin A, Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B3 (Niacin), Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid), Vitamin B6, Vitamin B7 (Biotin), Vitamin B9 (Folic acid), Vitamin B12(cobalamin), Vitamin C (Ascorbic acid), Vitamin D (Calciferol), Vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol), Vitamin K (menadione).

Determinants of developing Vitamin Toxicity:

One of the important determining factors is whether the vitamin is water soluble or fat soluble. It is the fat-soluble vitamins which are taken up by the fat in the body tissues and remain there for very long periods. On the other hand, water soluble vitamins get digested and are not absorbed in any body tissue for any length of time. Only fat-soluble vitamins out of the list are Vitamins A, D, E and K which can remain within fat deposits for long time.

Water soluble vitamins:

B1 (Thiamine)

Mutton, beef, eggs, whole grain, nuts and sunflower seeds are rich sources. Recommended daily intake is 1.2 mgs for men and 1.1for women. It has not been reported to have toxic effects in high doses.

Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)

Rich sources are dairy products, eggs, meat, salmon, whole grains, and leafy green vegetables. The recommended daily amount for adults is 1.3 mg for men and 1.1 mg for women. It has not been shown to be toxic in high doses.

Vitamin B3 (Niacin)

Rich sources are meat, fish, whole grains, and leafy greens. The recommended daily amount for adults is 16 mg for men and 14 mg for women. It was being used to manage high cholesterol especially the very atherogenic molecule called Lp(a). However large randomized clinical trials did not show any benefits. It also increases uric acid hence patients with gout should not take it. In addition, when combined with statin group of drugs which are the most commonly used agents for reducing bad cholesterol these are known to produce skeletal muscle toxicity. It can also worsen peptic ulcer disease. Its overdosage can lead to liver damage especially in patients with pre-existing liver disease.

Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic acid)

Its sources are chicken, egg yolks, dairy products , whole grains, legumes, mushrooms, cabbage, and broccoli. The recommended daily amount for adults is 5 mg. It has not been shown to be toxic in high doses, but in extreme doses may cause diarrhoea.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 is a group of compounds related to pyridoxine, which is found in poultry, fish, whole grains, legumes, and blueberries. The recommended daily amount is 1.3 mg–2 mg for adults. Supplemental doses over 100 mg per day are not recommended for adults outside of therapeutic applications. Extreme doses of 1,000 mg–6,000 mg taken over an extended period of time can negatively affect the brain, creating neurological symptoms like numbness and tingling in the extremities.

Taking too much may cause loss of coordination, skin lesions, and disrupted digestion. The symptoms usually resolve when the vitamin supplements are discontinued.