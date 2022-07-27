Vitriolage, A cataclysm

According to Indian penal code section 320 A grievous hurt is any hurt which endangers life or which causes the sufferer to be during the space of 20 days in sever bodily pain or unable to follow his ordinary pursuits.

People being more educated and knowledgeable with a trump card of living in an era of science and technology should have got the point that there is no gain in destroying someone's beauty just because she spurned you.

Instead of rapid decline, there is almost 10 percent rise in such cases, when particularly talk about Kashmir only.

Does it hit a guy's conceit that he is being rejected ?why isn't he ready to accept that she also has her picks.