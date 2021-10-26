Webinar on breast cancer awareness conducted by GMC Srinagar

The webinar was coordinated and conducted by the Department of Community Medicine with departments of Surgical oncology, medical oncology and psychiatry Departments of Government Medical College Srinagar. The webinar was inaugurated by Prof Masood Tanvir, Principal and Dean GMC Srinagar who while discussing emerging trends of cancers globally, emphasized on awareness and early detection so that it's treated early.

Dr S Muhammad Salim Khan, Professor and HOD Community Medicine gave the key note address and urged that breast cancer awareness shall reach colleges and University level girl students so that they are aware about breast self examination and risks of breast cancer.