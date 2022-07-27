What is the purpose of life?

Sartre elaborates, in the same piece – Nazi oppression made them live every moment, fully realizing – Man is Mortal. Their choices, as such, were Authentic; since these had to be made under the perpetual presence of death. Sartre remarked that this condition could be well explained in the formula - Rather Death Than...

The article, written seven decades ago, is fully impregnated with all the Existentialism signifies; and serves our purpose sufficiently. Existentialism summed Satre, in his seminal Existentialism is a Humanism, as - existence comes before essence. What did he mean? Unlike a book or a paper-knife (to quote his examples) – our life does not have a preordained purpose. It is not set into motion, before it actually sets motion. We exist and confront our being; only then do we decide upon what essence(s) we choose for ourselves. The basic condition of Man is meaningless and absurdity. But, we are also free – nausea, ennui, angst, are what we feel with the questions we have and the cold silence of the universe. This though, can be remedied by our passionate acceptance of the absurd and a task to live authentically – to embrace our fate and freedom, and make conscious choices in the directions consistent with our values. We are not what our circumstances make us – that is Bad Faith! – We are what we make of our circumstances. We are our choices!