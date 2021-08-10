What we do today will decide the Third Wave

Catching the Early Trends

The Second Wave hit us like an earthquake, unawares. Although cases were rising across India and there were definite signs that it would hit J&K as well, sooner or later, nothing was done to blunt the impact of the wave. Cases of COVID19 started rising steeply. Family after family started falling prey to the virus. Deaths escalated. And then there were knee jerk reactions. It was almost a month later that we realized that there were virus mutations and the new variant was extremely transmissible.

The Genome sequencing of positive samples sent from J&K takes months to get reported. Right now, we continue to be in the same situation: In many parts of India, COVID19 cases are high. Many people are travelling between J&K and other parts of India and the World. New variants of Concern are emerging and we have no way to tell whether they are here in the community. Our Genome Sequencing reports today connect back to over a month old samples. The system of identifying the early trends in the pandemic, the emerging mutations and their aggression is yet to be made robust.

Things in this regard are expected to change soon, claims the Government with the installation of a new Gene Sequencer at GMC Srinagar. However, it is a race against time and promptness in this regard could help us getting caught unawares again.

Saturating Vaccination

A sure shot against severe disease due to SARS-CoV2 is the Shot. Much has been written and said about whether vaccines work or do not work against the new variants, how much protection they offer and why get vaccinated at all. However, across the boards, there is a consensus that vaccination does help in reducing the severity of symptoms, even if there is a re-infection. The vaccines have also proven to be safe so far, nothing major attributed to an adverse drug reaction. The vaccines are also almost readily available at the moment in J&K, and free. Yet, just over 30 percent people in the 18-45 year age group have taken the first shot of the Vaccine. The remaining 70 percnet of the population has no protection against the virus and the Third Wave, except the natural antibodies that may have developed due to a brush up with COVID19.

Even the 30 percent that has taken one dose is only partially and inadequately protected, while they think otherwise. In the 45 plus age group, although there is saturation of the first dose, the second dose coverage is too little. This age group is the most vulnerable age group, the most likely to get sick and even lose life due to the Virus. How fast we are able to give both doses of the vaccine to all the eligible age groups will determine the Third Wave impact on the community here. Waves, said a well known doctor, will hit and cases may rise exponentially; But we should be able to prevent loss of lives. That may happen with a good vaccination uptake. And the time is now.

Public Behaviour

For over 16months, socialization, work and lives have been taken hostage by the pandemic. At the moment, people are reclaiming all these spaces and there is a lot of intermixing and gathering. When the cases dip, a complacency regarding the importance of masks creeps in and it has already happened. The gatherings and the lack of adherence to COVID19 appropriate behavior could be our little invitation to the rise in cases without a wave too. In case of a wave, such events trigger catastrophes.

People need to be reminded of the importance of masks and administration needs to ensure that crowds are small, less frequent and better behaved.

Ramping up Healthcare

In the past six months, J&K has seen a massive improvement in its capacity to support oxygen beds. However, much more is still required. The oxygen cylinders that have sustained the lives of many patients over the past two years need to be replaced by an advanced oxygen port that can deliver the flow that the patient requires. The oxygen cylinders and their procurement have put our people through painful queues. The supply needs to be reliable, checkable, and auditable; not depending on the fluctuations that slight twists of knobs can bring in.

J&K has shown that it is able to create hundreds of beds across hospitals within no time. This is usually done by closing down all OPD and non-emergency services in hospitals and utilizing the spaces and the resources for the management of COVID19. For a year, cumulatively, routine healthcare has taken a jolt due to this arrangement that could and should now be a stop gap. The designated hospitals need to be kept ready, in terms of manpower as importantly as in terms of infrastructure and equipment. Doctors, nurses and paramedics need to be trained and more need to be hired to deliver services such as ICU support and oxygen delivery.

Surveillance, Surveillance, Surveillance

Whether it is the Lower Munda, Lakhanpur, Sonamarg or the two Airports, J&K needs to keep its guards up. Currently, unlike many other States and UTs, entry into J&K does not require a mandatory recent RT-PCR report. At these entry points, RAT tests are carried out, part of samples sent for RT-PCR. Many, as per reports, manage to glide through without testing as well. Home isolation, contact tracing and random sampling would need improvement as well.

Test, Track, Treat and Vaccination is a hollow slogan if not done diligently, continuously, intensely and immediately. The shape, the speed and the impact of the Third Wave will depend on all these factors together.