When death takes away more than the person

“The unbalanced and contradictory picture of death and dying” tells the tale of a society lost in modern medicine and unmindful of where this is taking us. It turns death into a scary prospect, and makes for not a happy way to go.

The change from dying at home to dying in a hospital has been swift and is of fairly recent origin. Even in the 1990s, intensive care was meant for those with a reasonable chance of getting back to a reasonable quality of life. That changed. Healthcare became the healthcare industry. It became high-tech. The industry created protocols. If the oxygen saturation or the sodium level drops, as it inevitably has to in a dying person, the person is to be shifted to the ICU. This of course means separation from the family. The person is covered with tubes so that even during the five minutes of entry into the intensive care unit, the family is afraid to touch the person. There is no longer any healing touch nor any healing words that the family can carry as memories for the rest of their lives. The grief leaves raw wounds which never heal, particularly affecting the emotional health of adolescents and children.