Who are Angel Investors?

Angel investors are generally wealthy private investors who offer high-quality funding for small businesses in exchange for stock. Angel investors use their own personal worth instead of a venture capital firm’s investment fund. They may also be more patient with entrepreneurs than venture capitalists and ready to give smaller amounts of money over a longer period of time. However, they do need to know when they can exit and pocket their earnings, usually through a public offering or an acquisition.

The majority of angel investors hail from the business world, but wealthy people from other sectors are now actively supporting startups in India. Successful entrepreneurs and small business owners who are operating lucrative businesses can also become angel investors. Senior managers who currently hold executive roles in various companies and are knowledgeable about the functioning of a profitable company are also shifting to this form of investment.