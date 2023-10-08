Why are universities in J&K losing student strength?

In recent years, the Higher Educational Institutions in Kashmir have been grappling with a serious issue: the steady decline in student admissions. This decline raises questions about the existing education system, the courses offered, the perception of these institutions, their focus on extracurricular activities, and the changing aspirations of the youth.
One possible reason for the decline in admissions could be the relevance of the courses offered. Some academicians argue that the academic programs in J&K universities might be outdated, failing to meet the evolving needs of students in a rapidly changing world. This can deter potential applicants who seek modern, industry-relevant education.
Moreover, the perception of these institutions might be diminishing, leading to a decline in admissions. As universities elsewhere gain international recognition and prestige, local institutions need to continuously upgrade their academic standards and research to remain attractive to students. If universities in Kashmir fail to keep up, it could result in a negative perception among students and parents.
Another concern raised by academicians is the universities' emphasis on extracurricular activities over academic pursuits. While extracurriculars are important for holistic development, a skewed focus might lead to a decline in the quality of education. It is crucial for universities to strike a balance between academics and extracurricular activities to ensure students receive a well-rounded education.
The prevailing job scenario also plays a role in the declining admissions. With limited job opportunities, many youth in J&K are turning towards self-employment and entrepreneurship. The allure of self-reliance and the uncertainty of job placements can discourage students from pursuing higher education.
Let us take the example of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK). The varsity resorting to open admissions for PG seats highlights the severity of the issue. Open admissions may compromise merit and quality, undermining the very essence of higher education. Lack of hostel facilities and comparatively high course fees add to the concerns of prospective students.
The accountability of these institutions also comes into question. When universities fail to attract students, it suggests internal issues that need to be addressed. The lack of futuristic leaders, managers, and thinkers in higher education hampers the growth of these institutions and their ability to produce skilled professionals and researchers.
Some professors argue that changing mindset of students might be a significant factor. Many students nowadays are content with their education until the 10th or 12th grade and are not enthusiastic about pursuing higher studies. This attitude, if prevalent, can have long-term implications for the region's education landscape.
On basis of the notifications for open admissions issued by the CUK, the issue about diminishing admissions in the University was reported earlier as well.
However, the University spokesperson claimed that the admission process in most of the departments was nearing completion and the open admission call was made, through the advertisements in line with the "strict directions" from the UGC to fill up all the vacant seats.
The UGC, the spokesman said, has circulated Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for all Central Universities to fill up the vacant seats and directed all the Central Universities not to keep any of the seats vacant.
Notably, the UGC in its letter has stated that keeping the seats vacant for an entire academic year was not only a waste of resources, but also results in denial of quality higher education to many students who aspire to pursue higher studies in Central Universities.
The Varsity spokesperson said the UGC in its 572nd meeting, held on September 20 of 2023 approved a set SOPs for all the Central Universities to fill up the vacant seats.
However, the CUK has not made the SOPs public while it has issued notification for open admissions.
Besides CUK, the Islamic University of Science and Technology this year issued a notification for spot admissions as several seats in various departments were left vacant. Few years ago the aspirants would wait for a waiting list to ensure their admission in the University. But the trend has changed now as the varsity is offering open admission to candidates. The change in the trend is worrisome.
The University recently issued notification for spot admissions in courses like B.tech, B.Sc Mathematics (Four year Undergraduate programme), M A Journalism and other departments.
A senior professor at IUST, however, argues that at both the state and national levels, they are witnessing changing trends in the scenario as everyone is predicting that in the coming years, the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will prevail.
"When we refer to AI, we are talking about computer applications, and the Computer Department at IUST has experienced a significant surge in interest this year as well," he said.
He said that three years ago, Civil Engineering held the top spot due to the availability of jobs, noting that there was a time when job positions were open, but there was a shortage of qualified personnel to fill them. "But, nowadays, the Computer Application course has claimed the top position in terms of demand for admissions, while the Civil Department has fallen to second place. Students and parents are now primarily considering either IT as first preference or Civil Engineering at second preference," he said.
Notably, the Mechanical Engineering is experiencing low admissions at IUST because there have been no job opportunities for many years, and national-level institutions like IITs provide placements to Mechanical Engineers.
"The entire situation is closely linked to job prospects, which is why some courses are less favored by students, leading to lower admission rates," he said.
The Registrar IUST, Prof. Naseer Iqbal however said the varsity has been holding continuous deliberations and will come up with alternative models of mechanical engineering to attract students.
"We will ensure that the students get jobs either in the government or private sector," he said.
Kashmir University, despite its A+ grade recognition and NIRF ranking under 50, its admissions this year saw a massive decline, according to officials. As against 30,000 to 35,000 applications seen for various courses in the preceding years, the number of applications this year was merely 11,000.
"This means that the KU has failed to create an impact for its courses among the aspirants of higher education," said an academician.
The stakeholders have raised the concern over the accountability in this highest seat of learning saying that when the university fails to attract students, it means there is something wrong internally in the institution.
Despite improving on its infrastructure, the IUST has unfortunately dented the expectation of the students, and also adversely impacted its reputation that it earned over the years. From the last year, the IUST decided to do away with the entrance test for admission in different PG and UG courses which raised negative feelings among the students. The university decided to select the students on the basis of their merit in their qualifying exams. The decision was taken in haste; the administration at IUST did not wait for the public response over its decision to do away with the PG entrance.
Amid the growing concern over declining admission in the Universities, a noted academician and a Degree College Principal says that PG programme is now a closed chapter as European and American universities are luring sub continent students with scholarship schemes whereas their own students are directly entering into research programs, taking billions of dollars from our students.
"Those who are well aware about the NEP scheme will never get exploited by these irrelevant managers of higher education," he said.
The University pass outs opine that these Universities do not have futuristic leaders and managers and even thinkers of higher education so that a bright pool of researchers, executives, skilled experts, literary class gets available not only to JK or India but to the whole globe.
Some academicians believe that these days students are not ready to pursue higher studies. "Almost all the universities in Kashmir, CUK, Cluster University or IUST have to opt for open admissions as the seats are not getting filled by CUET. The situation is much severe in CUK where the university adopts three tier plans so that seats of PG get filled; one is through CUET and also on the basis of previous qualification and Open admission despite adopting this much flexible approach in admission process students are not willing to take admissions," he said.
The declining admissions in universities in Jammu and Kashmir are a multi-faceted issue that demands a comprehensive approach. To reverse this trend, universities need to update their curriculum, maintain a balance between academics and extracurriculars, improve infrastructure, and address internal issues.
Additionally, efforts should be made to promote higher education as a means to enhance employability and contribute to the region's development. Only through these measures can the universities in J&K regain their appeal and provide a brighter future for the youth of the region.