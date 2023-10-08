Why are universities in J&K losing student strength?

A senior professor at IUST, however, argues that at both the state and national levels, they are witnessing changing trends in the scenario as everyone is predicting that in the coming years, the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will prevail.

"When we refer to AI, we are talking about computer applications, and the Computer Department at IUST has experienced a significant surge in interest this year as well," he said.

He said that three years ago, Civil Engineering held the top spot due to the availability of jobs, noting that there was a time when job positions were open, but there was a shortage of qualified personnel to fill them. "But, nowadays, the Computer Application course has claimed the top position in terms of demand for admissions, while the Civil Department has fallen to second place. Students and parents are now primarily considering either IT as first preference or Civil Engineering at second preference," he said.

Notably, the Mechanical Engineering is experiencing low admissions at IUST because there have been no job opportunities for many years, and national-level institutions like IITs provide placements to Mechanical Engineers.