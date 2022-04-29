Why E’tikaf?

Spiritually, it is a highly enriching exercise, an excellent practice to control unwanted desires and impure thoughts. Gathering oneself to stay in Allah’s abode, Khanai Khuda, and engaging in special prayers is undoubtedly a rewarding act. The last messenger of Allah was very particular about it. He would regularly sit for E’tikaf in Mecca and Medina.

It is not obligatory, but a highly sought practice. Away from the material world, we renew our relationship with Almighty, the lord of the universe. We feel some supernatural force cuddling us inside the tranquil environs of Masjid as if angels are dancing, that unexplainable serenity. The freshness enveloping a Mu’takif is a spiritual retreat. The fragrance of heaven can be felt. The main purpose of E’tikaf is to shut off worldly distractions and focus on worship. This temporary world is full of temptations and it does affect our hearts. The key to E’tikaf is to turn around your heart and return to the supreme Almighty. This scholarly practice has a unique significance. The objective is to hammer your heart & plead in private. You will feel that Allah’s Noor will soothe your nerves. The aura and ambiance of the House of Allah will have a different feeling on your mind and body.