Why the venture debt market is bubbling

“Deal flow is hectic,” he says. The drying up of the equity markets is a key factor for the increased demand. Startups aren’t able to attract the same kind of funding as they could previously, and if they are, they aren’t hitting the desired valuations. This is especially true of growth and late-stage startups. Take the case of MobiKwik. The digital payments provider raised Rs35 crore in venture debt from BlackSoil in August, amid a delay in its initial public offering (IPO). This came more than 12 months after filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Cratering public market valuations, not-so-conducive IPO markets and investor pullback have meant that startups are resorting to debt financing so as to avoid diluting their equity and yet meet their business objectives, say Innoven’s Sharma.

“Venture debt is helping to provide that runway to cash-strapped startups till market conditions improve,” says Sanjay Mehta, founder of 100X.VC, a backer of early-stage startups. They can then raise funding on a stronger footing, at better valuations. Although the venture debt market is presently bubbling, it has, in fact, been on the upswing over the last three to four years. This is because of more structural reasons.