Why uproot fruit trees around Ring Road?

Uprooting fruit trees by NHAI

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) along with NKC Projects Ltd, that is executing the work on 62 km long Srinagar Semi Ring Road project have uprooted and axed thousands of apple, plum, pear and peach trees; these came within the alignment of this road in Budgam and Srinagar districts in last 6 months. JCBs & hydraulic cranes were recently pressed into service in Wathoora Budgam to uproot plum and apple trees. The affected orchardists were not even given advance notice. They could have been given options to transplant the trees, especially smaller fruit trees. Had our district administration been really farmer friendly they would have consulted KVKs, horticulture department, or SKUAST scientists to explore these possibilities. The farmers have even not been compensated fully as the assessment for fruit had been made as per 28 year old rates (Rs 16 / Kg for apple and Rs 13 / Kg for plum) which is 6 to 7 times less than the present market value. In case of land the awards have lapsed already due to efflux of time. The majority of land owners have not been compensated at all as they went into litigations. The High Court recently issued an order saying construction work should not stop and the same was misinterpreted by NHAI, NKC Pvt Ltd and local administration of Budgam. They could have continued the work in such areas where they had completed the land acquisition process and had paid the compensation to affected people. Instead they chose to trespass into such landed estates which don’t even belong to them. The standing crops like mustard, oats and vegetables were destroyed. Incidentally this season we had a bumper crop of mustard and the Govt could have waited for a month or so when the same could have been harvested. How can NHAI, construction company NKC Pvt Ltd, Revenue Officers like Naib Tehsildar Chadoora, Tehsildar Chadoora, Collector land acquisition Budgam and above all Deputy Commissioner Budgam justify these criminal acts? One can understand JCB’s damaging mustard or oats of those land owners who have received some part of the compensation, but why was standing crop of those landowners like Gulzar Ahmad Akhoon, Ghulam Mohammad Dar, Ghulam Nabi Bhat also damaged; they have received nothing and their awards have got lapsed which has been authenticated by High Court of J&K in its several pronouncements. In one of its interim orders Ab Salam Bhat v/s Govt of J&K, the J&K High Court on 9.11.2020 ordered for maintenance of status-quo and issuance of fresh notification under central law which is applicable with effect from Oct 31st 2019. The division bench of Chief Justice in Bashir Ahmad Bhat v/s Govt of J&K called fruit reassessment petition “premature” as the court said awards for the land had lapsed and when the fresh awards were passed the fruit assessment could be taken up. NHAI, District Administration Budgam and NKC Pvt Ltd didn’t bother to even go through that order when the same was read by this author before NHAI’s lady engineer and Naib Tehsildar Chadoora on March 30th 2022 at Wathoora just before an hour when the uprooting of fruit trees began. I was given assurance by them and the collector as well, but after I left they uprooted the fruit trees, depriving the owners from transplanting the same using modern techniques.