Women-led startups' contribution in funding chunk rises in 2022: study

With women-led entrepreneurship gaining increasing prominence in India, startups led by women founders managed to make up for a larger chunk of the overall funding in value terms last year versus 2021, a new report shows.

While funding raised by women-led startups remained at a similar level in terms of value, at about $3.9 billion during both years, these startups made up almost 11% of the total funds raised in 2022 against 8% in 2021, a new report by market intelligence platform Tracxn said.