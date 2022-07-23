Xuanzang: Rediscovering the ancient Chinese traveller

Since exploring history and culture has remained my hobby and I have also read little bit about several ancient travellers to this land, the earliest mention is made in Grecian geographers. Ptolemy’s Geography mentions it as Kaspeiria. Another Greecian traveller Hekataios mentions it as a city of Gandharians. Herodotus (Historian) has also accounted it in his arrivals. Ou Kong, the first Chinese traveller has also made mention of this land, but the way Huen Tsang has recorded Kashmir and given the description of this land and its people is wonderful.

Aruel Stein, the 20th century European traveller has been very much inspired by Huen Tsang and credits him with the first ethnographic survey of Kashmir, where the pilgrim studied Buddhist Philosophy for two years from 631 to 633; this long stay was not surprising as his biographer reports. He further writes, “this country from remote times was distinguished for learning and these priests were all of high religious merit and conspicuous virtue, as well as of marked talent and power of clear exposition of doctrine, and though the other priests (priests of other nations ) were in their own way distinguished, yet they could not be compared with these; so different were they from the ordinary class.