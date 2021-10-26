Started recently, Zehen Mental Health Podcasts are a delight for anyone. These can be watched on https://youtube.com/channel/UCFrM_anJWlAKzEcpgMU7ucw, or by logging in to Instagram account @zehenkashmir. The medium is Kashmiri and the content is easy and friendly.
These podcasts have been started by Dr Najmun Nisa, an alumnus of GMC Srinagar and currently practicing psychiatry in Philadelphia, USA. She is a USA board certified Adult Psychiatrist with 23 years of experience in hospital settings. She has a special interest in anxiety, depression, trauma symptom relapse, acute stress, PTSD etc.
This is a much needed and noble initiative to raise awareness of the importance of our emotional wellbeing and removing the stigma on mental illness.
Tune in to have a perspective about various mental health issues currently being faced by many of us.