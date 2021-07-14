A Pre-Teen Shines the Mirror on Kashmir’s Pain

BY KUMAR M TIKU

An admixture of boyish insouciance, an almost precocious engagement with life and lives truncated by protests and interruptions, and, an unerring empathy for the underdog marks “No Place for Good”, the remarkable debut book of verse by Abdullah Bin Zubair that announces him as a poet to watch out for.

Across nearly four score or so poems that make this slim, beautifully cover-illustrated volume, Abdullah’s comes through as a voice of innocent grief over life, events and individuals around him laid waste by the interminable mayhem in the violence-singed Kashmir. Where no child is ever a child thanks to the almost poetic brutality of the times in which she grows up and withers before time.

This anthology is all the more striking because Abdullah is no more than a 12-year old. But his first published rumination in this anthology is from 2016, when he was an eight-year-old ‘man’, deeply unsettled by what his young mind registered as the ugly brutality of an honest man’s killing, the reference being to the elimination of Burhan Wani, the most-feted ‘Internet militant’ that Kashmir has known in its recent blood-splattered past.