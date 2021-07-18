Academic Leadership: Governance and Management

BY Prof Mohammad Ismail, Dr Meem Hai Zaffer and Dr Nazir Ahmad Gilkar

Accreditation is one of the four verticals envisaged in NEP 2020. National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has been re-designated as National Accreditation Council (NAC). Assessment and Accreditation until now has been done based on Seven Criteria. Governance, Leadership and Management is the 6th criterion. Keeping in view the importance and content of this lead criterion it should have been positioned at serial one followed by other criteria. This criterion carries 100 points or 10% of the aggregate weightage. It should have been given more weightage because the other criteria move around this foundational criterion as effective academic leadership is supposed to play a pivotal role in governance and management in an academic organization.

This criterion is spread over five key indicators comprising twelve Qualitative Metrics (Ql M) and seven Quantitative Metrics (Qn M). This criterion basically covers three main areas, viz. Governance, Leadership and Management. Key indicators 1 to 3 relate to governance like Vision, Development and Empowerment and the Key Indicators 4 and 5 relate to Management (Financial, HR and Quality Management). All these key indicators work under institutional leadership.

The institutional leadership may guide IQAC to compile IQAR annually. The faculty associated with IQAC should arrange mid-term mock accreditation by local assessors who visit different institutions outside J&K. This process will activate the functioning of the institutions and the leadership in the institution have to be assertive.

IQAC in institutions under the guidance of academic leadership may fix target scores at the beginning of accreditation cycle. This target numerical score will guide an institution in its performance and at the end of each year the gaps, if any, could be made up during the next year. This process will be followed during the entire reference period. The institutions may fix targets department-wise in order to see that each department in a college contributes towards total target score fixed in the beginning of the accreditation cycle to stimulate the efforts to be put in by the faculty.