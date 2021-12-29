Beat the Chill

Being a teacher, I think of my society in general and of my students in particular. Winter vacations have been announced in the government colleges of Jammu and Kashmir for almost 50 days, from 27th day of December 2021. It is the high time to provide some sort of homework to our students, so that this vacation can be a bit different and productive for them as well as for the society in the long run.

Dear students, you have stepped into the fountainheads of knowledge from different quarters with varying socio economic background. But believe me the ways are untrodden, the deviations are innumerable and the competition for survival is stiff. The more you will go up, the better you will realize it.

At the outset, let me remind you that you are the pillars of society and the future of the nation. To give your society a happy, peaceful and productive vision or otherwise depends on you only. How you are going to steer the course of this ship in which not only you but also your family, peers, kins, your institutions and your society is travelling with you depends on how best you think, act and utilize your present. So in crystal clear terms, you have to be very careful without wasting even a jiffy in making your moves and taking your steps.