Central University of 'Controversy'

The professors of the University have sought the intervention of the Union Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Chancellor CUK to probe the appointment of the in-charge VC of the University. The professors stated that the Act does not allow university administration to adopt any alternative measures except the seniority of the professors to appoint the in-charge VC of the University.

The allegations cannot be rejected given the fact that earlier the University authorities kept the order confidential, apprehending backlash. Later on the insistence of the university stakeholders the order was made public after two days.

The professors say that the university administration brazenly ignored the position of Prof. Abdul Gani, a senior most professor in the University and appointed Professor Farooq Ahmad Shah as the in-charge VC of the University. The matter of fact is that the in-charge VC has done his P.hD under the supervision of Prof Abdul Gani.A document assessed by me shows that the Professor Farooq Shah joined as Professor under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) on August 14 of 2013 while Prof Abdul Gani has joined as Professor on July 30 of 2013 which openly indicates that professor Abdul Gani is senior to Professor Shah but the university has manipulated the seniority list while appointing in-charge VC of the University.

When the Registrar CUK was questioned about the appointment of the in-charge VC of the University he firstly contradicted the statement of former VC and said the order was issued on October 16 but it was not updated on the website due to their engagements with the farewell party of the former VC.

He defended the appointment of Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah as in-charge VC saying that he was made professor under CAS and with the retrospective effect he will be considered a professor of the University from 2012. He was however quick to add that no order was issued regarding the appointment of Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah as the seniority list was not yet finalized.