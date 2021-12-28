Corticosteroids: Miracle Drugs with Caveats

Steroids and My journey in medical Career

The long journey from resident to physician and then a practicing cardiologist is butterfly’s experience of metamorphosis and this professional change- encapsulated within medical education research by the more nuanced term ‘transition’- is complex. It is full of challenges, not the least of which is fully accepting the mantle of new status. This role shift involves a great deal of stress and embarking upon this never-ending journey we come across situations where at times we feel helpless when we stare in the face of incurable diseases such as cancer, genetic disorders, HIV , cardiomyopathies amongst others. Not being able to cure a disease, despite being the flagbearer of medicine yet giving all our efforts to the same is one of the most difficult parts of being a doctor. And during many such situations, we use corticosteroid drugs in one or some other form as part of either curative or palliative regimens. I hardly remember any medical specialty/subspecialty where steroids are not used. The remarkable ability of corticosteroids to reduce inflammation has kept them the prime treatment for many serious disorders, including severe asthma, flare-ups of rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, leukemia, ulcerative colitis, dermatological practice and certain eye diseases; and successful solid organ transplant (kidney , Liver and Heart transplant) accomplishments would not have been possible without corticosteroids.

Medicine is a science with many probabilities and possibilities. Human body is not a lab and does not produce the same result always. Diseases vary in their cause and complication. Evidence based medicine at times needs to be refined by experiences. As residents, we have witnessed the miracle of these drugs at innumerable times: the timely administration of steroids in head and spine trauma, brain inflammation, severe life threatening allergic reactions( anaphylactic shock) and many other emergency situations have literally saved lives. In my cardiology practice, I have found use of steroids in limited but nevertheless difficult and important situations in the management of certain cardiac diseases . To mention a few of these disorders are Rheumatic Fever (usually affecting school going children), amyloidosis , sarcoidosis , post pericardiotomy syndrome and many others.