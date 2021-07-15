Digitizing the human

We have Paleolithic emotions, medieval institutions, and god-like technology”.

E.O. Wilson

The world history is a dynamic of change. If we deeply analyze the transitions of world - from the dethroning of kings to the supremacy of capitalism - the growing Science, Philosophy and Technology always aided such transition. Though everything has changed from the past centuries to the present time, the human emotions remain unchanged. The human emotions are stagnant in context to the changing world. Our ancestors reacted to the emotions similarly as we do. They used to laugh and cry, mourn with exact severity of emotions, that we are doing. For instance we mourn when we come across the death of loved ones, and rave grieve the atrocities and injustice. But our emotions are limited, hence vulnerable to growing technology.

Although, we are in the age of internet of things (IoT), still our emotions maintain same genre. From the above lines I want to emphasize on the dichotomy between the augmentation in the field of technology and the stagnant human emotions. The subject of human emotions is the talk of town in silicon industries. Programmers with acumen are developing algorithms to conquer the diversified human behavioral pattern. The question is “do growing technologies exploit the human emotions?”