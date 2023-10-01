Dignity of Labor in Gandhian Perspective

Imagine a school bus ride without a conductor. He helped you to cross the busy road when you dropped from the school bus, the van uncle takes your little brother from point A to B so that he reaches the school on time, the teacher is making sure that you expand your thought process, knowledge and capability, the canteen uncle makes sure that you are not hungry, the watchman is making sure that you’re safe in a school compound. Abbas added; If you feel that dignity of labour is a value that you need to learn - start small. Begin with nurturing respect. Understand hardships, motivation and performance. Take it from there. Charity begins from home. It lies in washing your plate after eating a meal, filling water in the jug, cleaning your washroom or just replacing the empty toilet roll, dusting the furniture, washing and ironing the clothes, setting the bed- sheets, cooking a meal. That these individual chores hold immense value. And so do all chores outside the house. This discourse with grand-parents changed the course of Raza’s interactions with people. He would now smile at and acknowledge all he came across. The “Good morning” wasn’t only said by him to his teachers and classmates but also to the keepers, peons, watchmen and watchwomen. This experience in school helped Raza see the nuances in perception held by his peers, family members and friends. On the note of choosing automobile trade in class 11th, Raza was asked by many friends who furrowed their noses, “Why automobile repairing? Do you want to become an motor mechanic?” This lead Raza to another realization – that there is a huge societally deemed distinction between service and contribution. It is service when your job falls into the service sector. Otherwise, it’s a contribution to the world. What would you do if the airplane you’re seated in takes off without the cabin crew? There would be nobody to understand and answer your in-flight worries, address and take care of flight safety, inform and update you about turbulence, serve you meals and snacks, conduct periodic safety checks, detect suspicious behavior and evidence of malevolent intent to prevent dangers such as terrorism – all while communicating with you in a sensitive and reverential manner. Everyone desires to have a while-collared job. "Physical labour is meant for the less educated, lower rung of people"- that is a shared thought with most of the well-educated affluent class. Physical labour? Why should I do it? I am an educated person. Physical labour is meant for the servant, the laborers!'

Once a table was obstructing the passage to a zonal education officer’s room. A senior officer happened to visit him. "Why is that table in corridor ?" asked the senior. "Sir, the peon is on leave" was the pat reply. "Don't worry, I will do it." said the senior as he moved the table away. In working families living in Metros, servants are a big asset and problem both. All kinds of pampering has to be done so that they do not take leave, otherwise fights start in the house over who will do the work of the servant. The wife wants the husband to help, but he will not. The utensils remain unwashed and clothes pile up in the washing bag. The hell will break loose if the servant remains absent for a few more days. Another offshoot of this hate of physical work is ill-health. We start gaining weight and become more vulnerable to diseases like hypertension and heart ailments. Physical labour brushes us of our false ego. Initially, we may feel uncomfortable, but once we remove our outer shell of this ego, we feel unburdened. If we sweat while engaging in some menial work, we don't become a lesser intellectual. Rather, it brings a sense of pride. For example we live in downtown area, I tell my little daughter to take the broom and brush the drain outside our house while I pour water.

We do not wait for SMC men to keep our surroundings clean. Sometimes I invite the SMC men to our home for a cup of tea and share the table with them along with my family members. I teach my children to address these SMC men with honor. The language stereotypes like addressing these dedicated men as ‘sheikh’, ‘watul’ have to be erased from our day to day discourse. When it comes to daily schedules, for example most children today are used to the domestic help taking care of all their chores. As an accountable parent, you need to teach them that domestic servants are not to be ordered around -- they are to be spoken to courteously and respected. Children should be made aware of all those who make life easier for them -- they need to understand that while a guard, a sweeper or an office peon may not have as comfortable a job as either of their parents, all three have a vibrant role to play in society. Impress upon your children that an honest living is a reputable living, whether it is made in a plush office or by the roadside. They need to acknowledge hard work.