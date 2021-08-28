Economic development of J&K under Modi government

A vast natural resource base has enabled J&K to develop land for cultivating major fruits. With varied agro-climatic conditions, the scope for horticulture is significantly high in J&K. Food processing and agro-based industries (excluding conventional grinding and extraction units) thrive in the UT. J&K has an ideal climate for floriculture and an enormous assortment of flora and fauna. J&K has Asia’s largest tulip garden.

J&K’s handicrafts are world famous and the traditional handicraft industry has emerged as a large industry. Due to its large employment base and export potential, the industry has been receiving priority attention of the government. The UT is also famous for its small-scale and cottage industries such as carpet weaving, silks, shawls, basketry, pottery, copper and silverware, papier-mâché, and walnut wood. The cottage handicrafts industry provides direct and gainful employment to around 340,000 artisans.

After August 5 last year, there is a visible change (in J&K) in every field, whether related to unfinished projects, implementation of centrally sponsored schemes, infrastructure development and security situation,"

On August 5 last year, the Centre had abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.

extending benefits of various centrally sponsored schemes like Ayushman Bharat to all residents of the Union territory and PM special scholarship scheme (PMSSS)for students of jammu and Kashmir and many other schemes of ministry of minority affairs .

Peace is essential for development, tourism and employment generation for the youth.

Development is impossible without peace. For tourism to flourish, Peace is again imperative. Peace is key to fulfillment of the dreams of youth .

PM Modi's six-year rule provided most peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir .

Promises made to the people of the Union territory by PM being implemented sincerely .

Traditional parties of jammu and Kashmir could not achieve in last fourty years what present Govt did for the state in every field development of higher education institutions and other infrastructure.

Modi government not only ensured national integrity but also integrated the region with the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat vision .