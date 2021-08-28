Economic development of J&K under Modi government

The six-year rule of Prime Minister Modi Ji from 2014 will be remembered as the most peaceful period in the history of Jammu and Kashmir since 1990 .
The prime minister focus remains on three things -- speedy development of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure benefits reach an ordinary person for his upliftment, strengthening of grassroot democracy and a peaceful security scenario.
Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is a Union Territory (UT) of India, located in the country’s northern part, and a global tourist destination. In addition to traditional recreational tourism, a vast scope exists for adventure, pilgrimage, spiritual, and health tourism.
The economy is primarily services based and agri-oriented. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased at a CAGR (in Rs.) of 8.51% between 2015-16 and 2020-21 to reach Rs. 1.76 trillion (US$ 24.28 billion). J&K’s NSDP increased at a CAGR (in Rs.) of 8.61% from 2015-16 to 2020-21 and reached Rs. 1.49 trillion (US$ 20.49 billion).
A vast natural resource base has enabled J&K to develop land for cultivating major fruits. With varied agro-climatic conditions, the scope for horticulture is significantly high in J&K. Food processing and agro-based industries (excluding conventional grinding and extraction units) thrive in the UT. J&K has an ideal climate for floriculture and an enormous assortment of flora and fauna. J&K has Asia’s largest tulip garden.
J&K’s handicrafts are world famous and the traditional handicraft industry has emerged as a large industry. Due to its large employment base and export potential, the industry has been receiving priority attention of the government. The UT is also famous for its small-scale and cottage industries such as carpet weaving, silks, shawls, basketry, pottery, copper and silverware, papier-mâché, and walnut wood. The cottage handicrafts industry provides direct and gainful employment to around 340,000 artisans.
After August 5 last year, there is a visible change (in J&K) in every field, whether related to unfinished projects, implementation of centrally sponsored schemes, infrastructure development and security situation,"
On August 5 last year, the Centre had abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.
extending benefits of various centrally sponsored schemes like Ayushman Bharat to all residents of the Union territory and PM special scholarship scheme (PMSSS)for students of jammu and Kashmir and many other schemes of ministry of minority affairs .
Peace is essential for development, tourism and employment generation for the youth.
Development is impossible without peace. For tourism to flourish, Peace is again imperative. Peace is key to fulfillment of the dreams of youth .
PM Modi's six-year rule provided most peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir .
Promises made to the people of the Union territory by PM being implemented sincerely .
Traditional parties of jammu and Kashmir could not achieve in last fourty years what present Govt did for the state in every field development of higher education institutions and other infrastructure.
Modi government not only ensured national integrity but also integrated the region with the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat vision .
Jammu and kashmir will soon emerge as an educational hub. "The IIT, IIM, IIMC and AIIMS will expand educational opportunities for the youth," center government wants the youth of J-K to compete with the rest of India and achieve their aspirations.
"Expanding infrastructure and investment in the state will provide them avenues for employment setting up of AIIMS and Cancer Institute along with two new medical colleges in Udhampur, as well as 22 colleges and two cultural universities.
Center govt investing in educational infrastructure because they believe in investing in the future of the youth. J-K is a crucial factor in the economic strategy and growth of India's economy . under PM Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), nearly 11,517 km in total length, 1858 roads and 84 bridges have already been constructed.
BJP govt led by Modi ji approved a ₹28,400 crore incentive package to boost industry and generate jobs in the newly created Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
There main aims to attract new investments into the region that has been ravaged by terrorist violence for decades resulting in slow industrial growth and lack of employment. The package, announced days after the conclusion of local body elections, also aims to support traditional industries in the region.
Economic development of Jammu and Kashmir under Modi government will be remembered in the history of kashmir .
