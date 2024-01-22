Amid the ongoing dry spell the fire incidents are on rise. Reports of such mishaps keep on coming from different parts. Residential houses and other structures are gutted in the incidents and property is damaged. Sometimes, there is loss of lives also.

The fire incidents do occur in all seasons but the mishaps are on rise during the dry spell of autumn, even in winter. Dry spell is not itself the cause of fire but lack of care to avert incidents during that time causes more mishaps. Stocking of dry grass and firewood at unsafe places, using “kangris” and heating appliances with carelessness cause fire.

While being cautious throughout year to avert fire, one needs to be extra-cautious in dry spell, autumn and winter. Fire fighting operations also become difficult at places, where there is shortage of water due to dry spell. Sometimes even the fire services personnel do not have stored water in tanks with them.

There is a need to keep always the water stored in the tanks so that the fire fighters do not face any problem due to water shortage while extinguishing the fire.

People in several areas have been also demanding establishing of fire services stations there. They say the fire stations are located at far off places and when there is a fire incident in their area, the fire tenders reach late.

This results in delay in the start of fire fighting operation and more structures are gutted and more property is damaged because of it.The people at Ukharhal in Ramban district, where several shops were gutted recently, alleged that fire tenders reached late on the spot resulting in more losses.

They demanded fire service station in their area. The authorities must establish fire service stations at places, wherever required. The fire services and emergency department must be also strengthened through man power and equipment.

There is also a need to provide relief to the fire affected people. The people, whose houses are gutted, must be provided financial assistance for their immediate rehabilitation.