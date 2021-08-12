Friday focus | Justice — an attribute of Allah

Two Holy Verses noted below while identical in emphasis lay stress on different aspects of imparting justice, as is apparent on finer reading of divine commands:‘’O ye who believe! Stand firmly for justice, as witnesses to Allah, even as against yourselves, or your parents, or your kin, and whether it be (against) rich or poor: for Allah can best protect both. Follow not the lusts (of your heart) lest you swerve, and if you distort (justice) or decline to do justice, verily Allah is well acquainted with all ye do’’ (Al Nisa: 135)‘’O ye who believe! Stand our firmly for Allah, as witnesses to fair dealing, and let not the hatred of others to you make swerve to wrong and depart from justice. Be just: that is next to Piety: and fear Allah. For Allah is acquainted with acquainted with all ye do’’ (Al Ma’idah: 08)Both the Holy Verses lay stress on justice being an attribute of Allah and doing justice without fear or favour in its essence means being witness to Allah, in other words stand firmly for Allah, as witnesses to fair dealing.The Holy Verses also emphasise that there is absolutely no space for swerving in justice, it has be fair play, even if it gets to be against yourselves, your parents, your kin, or against rich or poor. There is no room for the plea of protecting interests—personal, or of kith and kin, or of rich or poor, as Allah is the ultimate protector. Justice has to hold, even if the subject of justice is known to harbour hatred against the one who stands to judge.‘’Allah is acquainted with acquainted with all ye do’’ emphasises that He is acquainted with what goes in the inner recesses of the one supposed to judge and play fair, as being just is next to piety.The motto has to justice ever and always in line with the noble saying, ‘’Let justice be done though heavens should fall’’