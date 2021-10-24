Frozen vacancies in education department a new challenge for the government

The frozen vacancies in the school education department has thrown up a major challenge for the department as the department is not able to provide job opportunities to the unemployed educated youth for the past many years now. Also, as per the current situation in the department there will be no jobs available for almost 10 years now.

From the last three years the school education department has not referred any vacant teaching and non-teaching posts to the recruiting agency. The reason behind this is that all the vacancies have been frozen at the time of transition of erstwhile SSA teachers as Grade II and Grade III teachers in the school education department.

The transition of erstwhile SSA teachers as Grade II and III teachers was a welcome move as the teaching community was disowned by the government after serving in the department for more than a decade. Despite serving in far off areas and tough terrains, the erstwhile teachers were deprived of service benefits which included the 7th pay commission.