Golden investment

Amid Covid-19 crisis, inflation is surging and eating up the savings of people like a termite. The Reserve Bank of India has already showed its concern on the mounting pressure of inflation as the prices of essentials are shooting up uncontrollably. The bank has projected that retail inflation represented by the consumer price index (CPI) is likely to remain above 5% for the financial year 2021-22 (FY22). The fear of rising inflation, particularly the retail inflation, to unprecedented levels has left investors wondering if they are holding the right asset class to be able to beat the inflation. For them one of the biggest risks of investing is not being able to beat inflation and protect their investment from being consumed by this termite.

There are various asset classes which help an investor to take the inflation head-on and make profits out of their investments. However, it’s gold which is considered as a hedge against inflation. The performance of gold over the long term has been found to deliver higher returns than the rate of inflation.

Let me borrow facts from data which suggest that gold has delighted investors by delivering returns higher than the rate of inflation. “Over the last 30 years, in rupee terms, gold has generated an annualized return of 10%. Over the last decade, the annualized return from gold has been 11%. During the same period, the CPI index has compounded at 6.3%. Hence, it can be stated that over longer periods, gold does act as a hedge against inflation.”

Investment in gold is considered as an investment in safe haven. Even as there are investors who prefer equities to gold in investment matters, the fact remains that gold has been delivering returns in a particular situation when investment in equities (shares) has failed to perform.

For example, a data reveals that in the recent past, from the beginning of calendar year 2018 (CY18) to the end of CY20 (three years), Nifty50 witnessed extremely high volatility and generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%, while gold generated a CAGR of 19% in the same period.