Goodbye Granny

BY AAQIB NASEEM

Life is unpredictable. Death is inevitable. Life dances on the tunes of death. Death dreads. It caps all uncertainties of life. On May 09, 2021, my sister rushed to my room, huffing. “Baya, grandma is bleeding.” I froze as the words escaped her lips. It felt like a dagger to the chest. A gush of emotions flowed as I saw my Mouj motionless. Her cold body and closed eyes suggested that her soul flew to heavens to meet the creator.

It was time for pre-dawn (Tahajjud) prayers. This time around, she used to get up daily to talk to Almighty in private but on that fateful night, she chose eternal sleep. I saw seven pair of eyes in the room and all wet; sobbing, and shrieking. I couldn’t properly bid adieu to my grandma. I enjoyed an unparalleled chemistry with her. The memories are embedded.

She was savior of my salad days. Every-time I would make mistakes, my parents would rebuke me. It is but natural. But Mouji was my default defender. She was my lovely lawyer who saved me from the wrath. Now, when I recall that unconditional love, I feel I lost a gem of a person. I would pull her cheeks just to annoy her and she would chide me with smile.