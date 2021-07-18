Government constitutes committee to carve out new education zones in J&K

The school education department has constituted a high level committee to examine the demands for creating new education zones across J&K.

In an order issued by the principal secretary school education department, B K Singh, the committee has been asked to also come-up with the guidelines and recommendations for carving out new education zones in J&K.

The initiative has been taken after persistent demand of the people for creating new education zones in various districts to ease the access to the offices and have smooth public delivery system as well.

The six member committee is headed by additional secretary school education department as its chairman while the deputy secretary school education department is its member secretary. Other members of the committee include deputy director planning directorate of school education Jammu and Kashmir division, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Srinagar and CEO Jammu.

The committee has been entrusted to examine the demands for creation of new education zones in light of the enrolment of students in schools and zones, topography of the area and boundaries of the community development block.

“Guidelines will be framed for adoption while creating new education zones and new education zones should be recommended for creation with suitable justifications,” the order reads.

As per the order, the Committee has been given one month time to submit its report to the administrative department for further course of action.