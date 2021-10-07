Hazrat Makhdoom: Our Great Saint

“The virtuous and justice conscious people are well aware of the fact that Hazrat Sultan-ul-Arfeen Zinat-ul-Awliya Mehboob-ul-Alam Sheikh Hamza Makhdumi (RA) has a special place and prominent status in the Awliya of Kashmir because he didn’t limit his worship to caves only, but the great service he rendered to the religion of Islam in the turbulent times was practical and spiritual confrontation with the opponents of Islam and anti-Sunnah through his preaching and spirituality, is his distinguishing attribute. And those who tried to tarnish the beautiful face of the religion of truth, Hazrat Mehboob-ul-Alam (RA) not only thwarted their nefarious efforts, but also gave life to religion of Islam through his revolutionary activities, preaching and spirituality. He taught his devotees, followers and all Muslims that the best religiosity and piety is to follow the Quran, Sunnah, religious people and the Salaf-e-Soliheen.” (Biography of Hazrat Sultan Al-Arfeen (RA), p: 11-12)

Imam Azam Sani Shaykh-ul-Islam Hazrat Baba Daud Khaki (RA) wrote an ode of more than four hundred poems in honour of his mentor Hazrat Sultan-ul-Arfeen (RA)- “Wird-ul-Muridin” - and then also its summary - “Dastur-ul-Salkin”. According to Qari Saifuddin, "There are references to more than two hundred Islamic books in Dastur-ul-Salkin, which gives an an idea about the unparalleled knowledge of Hazrat Khaki (RA)."

Hazrat Allama Khaki (RA) narrates an incident in Dastur-ul-Salkin:

On one occasion, Makhdoom Sahib (RA) was engaged in the construction of Masjid-e-Sharif at Nadihal (Bandipora), about thirty miles from Srinagar, and in Srinagar, he instructed his servant Mullah Allah Dad not to enter the room with a lamp, where fodder for cows and horses was kept, during the winter season. One night Mullah forgot the instruction and entered in the room with a lamp and put the fodder in front of the horse. Someone hit him from behind and blamed him for taking the lamp inside. Mullah did not see any human being in person but he recognized the voice which was of his mentor and guide Hazrat Makhdoom (RA)! ...... On one hand this incident took place in Srinagar and on the other hand Hazrat Makhdoom Pak (RA) was describing this incident to Yusuf Sahib at his place in Nadihal (Bandipora). After some time Yusuf Sahib visited Srinagar and Mullah Allah Dad told him the story and said that I have narrated this incident to many friends that morning. Yusuf Sahib said that Pir Kamil (RA) also informed me about this incident at the same time.