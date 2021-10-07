Hazrat Makhdoom: Our Great Saint

Hazrat Sultan-ul-Arfeen Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom (may Allah have mercy on him) was born in the year 900 AH in Tujr Sharif, a village of Zainagar (Sopore). His father's name was Hazrat Baba Usman Raina (RA). His family was cradle of knowledge and values. Respected father sent him to learn the Holy Quran in the Quranic School of his village as per tradition. After staying a year in service of Hazrat Baba Fatehullah (RA), he completed course of learning Holy Quran. At his behest, he entered Darul Shifa Madrasa for further studies, where along with sufism, ethics, education, regular education in jurisprudence, Hadith, Tafseer, literature, logic and philosophy were taught. He used to go to Shamsi Chak seminary to learn about dhikr, worship and ma’rif.
Maulana Qari Saifuddin Sahib writes:
“Along with the acquisition of knowledge, Hazrat Makhdoom (RA) had a great passion for deep worship and because of this love, he was always looking for a mentor. Here in the year 932 AH, Hazrat Jamal-ud-Din Dehlavi Al-Bukhari (RA) visited Kashmir and stayed in the seminary of Malik Ahmad Yatu. Hazrat Syed (RA) guided Hazrat Makhdoom Sahib (RA) spiritually under the esoteric command of his master Muhammad Rasoollullah (peace be upon him). Hazrat Syed (RA) left Kashmir after Hazrat Makhdoom Pak (RA) was blessed with genealogy etc. ”
Hazrat Makhdoom passed away in the year 984 AH. About fourteen years after his death, the emperor of India, Jalaluddin Akbar, built his shrine. Then after 14 years, Hafiz Ata Muhammad Khan rebuilt the shrine which is still safe. (Urdu Dastur-e-Salkin, Muta'a Noor)
Ameer Shariat Allama Syed Muhammad Qasim Shah Bukhari (RA) says:
“The virtuous and justice conscious people are well aware of the fact that Hazrat Sultan-ul-Arfeen Zinat-ul-Awliya Mehboob-ul-Alam Sheikh Hamza Makhdumi (RA) has a special place and prominent status in the Awliya of Kashmir because he didn’t limit his worship to caves only, but the great service he rendered to the religion of Islam in the turbulent times was practical and spiritual confrontation with the opponents of Islam and anti-Sunnah through his preaching and spirituality, is his distinguishing attribute. And those who tried to tarnish the beautiful face of the religion of truth, Hazrat Mehboob-ul-Alam (RA) not only thwarted their nefarious efforts, but also gave life to religion of Islam through his revolutionary activities, preaching and spirituality. He taught his devotees, followers and all Muslims that the best religiosity and piety is to follow the Quran, Sunnah, religious people and the Salaf-e-Soliheen.” (Biography of Hazrat Sultan Al-Arfeen (RA), p: 11-12)
Imam Azam Sani Shaykh-ul-Islam Hazrat Baba Daud Khaki (RA) wrote an ode of more than four hundred poems in honour of his mentor Hazrat Sultan-ul-Arfeen (RA)- “Wird-ul-Muridin” - and then also its summary - “Dastur-ul-Salkin”. According to Qari Saifuddin, "There are references to more than two hundred Islamic books in Dastur-ul-Salkin, which gives an an idea about the unparalleled knowledge of Hazrat Khaki (RA)."
Hazrat Allama Khaki (RA) narrates an incident in Dastur-ul-Salkin:
On one occasion, Makhdoom Sahib (RA) was engaged in the construction of Masjid-e-Sharif at Nadihal (Bandipora), about thirty miles from Srinagar, and in Srinagar, he instructed his servant Mullah Allah Dad not to enter the room with a lamp, where fodder for cows and horses was kept, during the winter season. One night Mullah forgot the instruction and entered in the room with a lamp and put the fodder in front of the horse. Someone hit him from behind and blamed him for taking the lamp inside. Mullah did not see any human being in person but he recognized the voice which was of his mentor and guide Hazrat Makhdoom (RA)! ...... On one hand this incident took place in Srinagar and on the other hand Hazrat Makhdoom Pak (RA) was describing this incident to Yusuf Sahib at his place in Nadihal (Bandipora). After some time Yusuf Sahib visited Srinagar and Mullah Allah Dad told him the story and said that I have narrated this incident to many friends that morning. Yusuf Sahib said that Pir Kamil (RA) also informed me about this incident at the same time.
Chun Khuda Ilm Ludni kard ta’leemash zimahar
Bahr-e-Asrar-i-Ilahi Alam amhar shud ast
When Allah Almighty bestowed upon him the great knowledge (Ilm-i-Ludni) by His Grace and Kindness, He made his heart the source of the mysteries of Allah and he became a great scholar in the knowledgeable person.
In the present age when materialism is predominant and we are moving away from spirituality, everything is done to achieve peace of mind, but still peace is not achieved. If a person of this age really wants peace of mind, then it is necessary for him to be associated with the Awliya Allah (RA). These are the persons in the compoany of which the rust of hearts is removed and by the companionship of which man really becomes worthy of being called man.
The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: “Do not associate with anyone except the righteous, and let only the pious eat of your food.” (Sunan al-Tirmidhi)
Sohbat-i-Soliah tura Soliah kunad
Sohbat-i-Tolih tura Toliah kund
May Allah Almighty grant us all the ability to follow the Awliy-e-kamleen (RA) (Ameen)
