Leprosy has affected humanity for thousands of years. The word "leprosy" comes from the Greek word "λέπος (lépos) – skin" and "λεπερός (leperós) – scaly man. It is also called Hansen’s disease after the scientist who discovered the causative organism, a bacterium which is very slow to grow and spread. It leads to damage of the nerves, lungs, skin and eyes. This nerve damage results in a lack of ability to feel pain, leading to repeated injuries or infection due to unnoticed wounds. They can also experience muscle weakness and poor eyesight. Leprosy has affected humanity for thousands of years. The disease has been a stigma traditionally in spite of it being curable by antibiotics since 1945. Lepers have been treated as outcasts by the community since days immemorial. According to WHO, new cases in India during 2019 diminished to 114,451 patients (57% of the world's total new cases). Until 2019, one could justify a petition for divorce with the spouse's diagnosis of leprosy.

British India enacted the Leprosy Act of 1898 which institutionalized those affected and segregated them by sex to prevent reproduction. The act was difficult to enforce but was repealed in 1983 only after multidrug therapy had become widely available. In the 1890s, when leprosy had our region in its grip, there was only a ward in Mission hospital, Anantnag, to treat the infected. On his visit, Lord Roberts, the then commander-in-chief of India designated a big building to isolate those infected by the disease. It accommodated 30 patients. They required constant monitoring and care, and the place became their home. This hospital was previously a structure made out of mud, but as the number of patients steadily increased, new concrete wards have been made for them

While interacting with the inmates of Leper Hospital Srinagar, it was observed that the department of Health Services Kashmir through the Chief Medical Officer, District Srinagar is providing basic dietary and other essential commodities besides free medication from the health department. The services includes a free ambulance for sending the needy patients to the nearby Health facilities for necessary investigations at no cost to them. Multidrug Therapy (MDT) has been started during the year 1994. All the leper inmates are infection free.