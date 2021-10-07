Kashmiri Pandits on an edge

His statement that 'nothing would be done to purchase peace in Kashmir' is an overloaded statement with a clear message having different parameters. However, the intent is visible and stark. He said, ".....that time is now gone. Now the administration is trying to maintain and establish peace in Kashmir. This is the major shift in the policy along with a change in the situation in Kashmir. All those involved in anti-national activities or trying to create hurdles in peace will be strictly dealt with. No one will be allowed to harm the unity and sovereignty of the country. We won’t hesitate in dealing sternly with those involved in anti-national activities and the elements creating hurdles in the path of peace in Jammu and Kashmir. The Government wants peace and brotherhood to be maintained in the UT".

He also said "that the Kashmiri Pandits, who were driven away from Kashmir by Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in 1989-90, leaving behind their homes and hearths, will get back their property within a time limit", adding "the Government will help them to get their property within a timeframe and resettle them"........."The Kashmir culture is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits".

Despite such a confidential tone by the head of the government, the Pandits have been pushed to the wall. They were forced to lose their houses, lands, jobs, businesses, orchards, peace and prosperity due to terrorism in the valley. Again forced to live in tents, camps, government half-built buildings, one room tenements or in shabby structures and rooms on rent in different cities and towns of India, they are not the real beneficiaries of the portal that has been created for them to register their complaints about their properties. Moreover, the government continues to be silent on the status of distress sales of properties under powers of attorneys, as a matter of policy, despite having Migrant Properties Act of 1997 in the books of statute.

Unfortunately, the Pandits are the biggest victims of political marginalisation over the last four decades as well. The biggest and the most shameful indictment of them was in the shape of maligning Jagmohan, the then Governor of the state, for the forced exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits and calling it a 'migration' instead of 'mass-exodus' or 'ethnic-cleansing'. Inspite of National Human Rights Commission's decision that "acts akin to genocide were committed against the Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir ...and a genocide type design may exist against them...." the powers that be chose to be silent and non-committal about it and avoided to pursue the issue in the higher judiciary and/or in the administration just to buy peace with those who mattered politically in Kashmir including the separatist and elements like Hurriyat and others.

Elements responsible for killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in 1989-90, IAF personnel and other minority community members in the Jammu province were allowed to roam free and enjoy the status of VIPs and have the social status of leaders and activists at the expanse of the government exchequer. The embezzlements, scams, frauds, exploitation of the power corridors and authority, hawala exchanges and misuse of position and status were all ignored only to purchase peace, to be very honest and truthful. As against this, the Pandits were fighting on roads for their survival and existence. Latest, there has been no increase in the amount of the poor relief holders for the last five years despite a steep increase in the cost of price index.

Kashmiri Pandits are unrepresented in the highest political representative legislatures of the state and country. No political party excepting the BJP has anything to offer to them so far as their political empowerment and representation are concerned. The community of the Pandits has been forced to scatter due to economic reasons in their exile. They lost their homeland due to the all round apathy for them in addition to their ethnic cleansing. Their demands for an enquiry into their mass exodus, creation of a board for protection of temples in the valley and reservation or nomination in the Assembly have meagre takers in the politico-administrative spectrum. Yet they are fighting for their dignified existence, kudos to them.

What is expected is that the governments, both at the UT and the Central level, think afresh about Kashmir and Kashmiri Pandits. Four decades are too long. There is a perception of now or never. It is now the turn of the government to respond and they need to take the affected into confidence when they decide to think about them as a matter of state policy. Hope we are not making an appeal to deaf ears.