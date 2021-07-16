KOUSARNAG: A Marvel of Nature

The adventurous visits to remote hill stations and far off green meadows always fascinates a nature lover, and over the recent past tangible interest in trekking has developed among the young generation of the valley. People find solace and at the same time relieve themselves of different kinds of anxieties and off themselves from the busy chorus of life.

Kausarnag, A lake with pristine and blue coloured water, filled with lumps of floating snow and surrounded by tall standing snow-capped mountains has fascinated and attracted hundreds of visitors, during recent years.

A high altitude alpine lake located deep in the mountain ranges of Pir Panchal, situated in the South Kashmir district of Kulgam, at a trekking distance of around 26 kilometres from the last motorable village (Aharbal) having an altitude of around 3850 mts. The picturesque lake has dimensions of around two kilometres in length and around 500 metres in breadth approximately. This Oligotrophic lake is surely a staggering piece of beauty and a true marvel of nature.

The trek starts from the famous and beautiful tourist spot 'Niagara falls of Kashmir', Aharbal waterfall, having a good motorable road up to this waterfall. The trail leading up to the lake passes alternatively through green pastures, pristine water bodies, glacial mountains, lush green meadows of breathtaking beauty and the continuous mountain range of thick forests. The fascinating landscape on the way energises every soul.

The first destination after starting the trek all along the bank of fast moving water stream is an attractive green pasture, Kungwattan, a distance of around 8 kilometres from Aharbal. Kongwattan is a favoured place for night camping, and the sleep in the lap of nature is a real ecstasy & full of glamour. This green and unending meadow is always occupied by visitors having different coloured tents pitched all around. It is the beauty and aura of this meadow which fascinates everyone to spend at least a night there. This rare and diversified meadow is surrounded by tall pine and Coniferous trees, which act as a guard. The trek up to Kongwattan is a moderate one but the actual challenge beckons the trekkers as the trail leading ahead is a rocky terrain all along the boulders and a steep ascent which certainly tests the physical fitness of a trekker