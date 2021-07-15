Marriages in the Pandemic

The unprecedented crises of Covid-19 pandemic affected every facet of life. It has given rise to deeply disturbing and disquieting situation. Since last 15 months we are going through hell. The scourge of pandemic has not petered out yet. The raging viruses are causing unthinkable damage and unrest. We are hemmed in, and clueless.We couldn't gauge how to get out of this predicament. It has wreaked havoc everywhere. We are on our beam ends. It has rapped on our knuckles and shattered our well-being. It has trapped us in a mire of colossal economical losses and manifold emotional setbacks. While we were consoling ourselves to get in terms with the consequences of a particular situation in Kashmir, Covid - 19 struck and caught us off guard. We are helpless before the vagaries of situation. We are suffering due to worrying state of affairs and Covid has sunk us further deeper into a quagmire.

We are still in a quandary and socially disintegrated. Our interactions have not been fairly free and easy. There has been phenomenal changes in our social set ups as well. We have to accept and adapt to the new norms induced by the pandemic. There are many insidious factors responsible for this freakish situation. The frazzled scientists are stopping at nothing to find a cure for Covid-19 but the problem is much bigger than finding a needle in the haystack. The situation to a greater extent has gone out of control. We have to bear it. We have to operate within the new guidelines in order to deal with the fraught circumstances, otherwise we cannot confront imminent disaster which is hovering over us.

We are going through the searing pain. We cannot slur the facts and ignore the destruction caused by the Covid-19. In these challenging times, it's too difficult to tiptoe ourselves and protect from the deadly variants which are rearing their ugly heads again. As of now, getting vaccinated and following Covid appropriate behaviour seems only workable solution to remain safe.