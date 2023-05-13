MOTHER-CHILD | The Unbreakable Bond

The adage “behind every successful man there is a woman” may be up for debate, but it is undoubtedly true that behind every confident child, there is an encouraging mother.

A mother is the unwavering rock that stays by our side through every fall, every setback, every sorrow, and every injury. She is the first to share in our triumphs, to rejoice in our achievements, and to count her blessings when we are blessed.

A mother cherishes us like a precious gem, dedicating herself to our care with every ounce of her being. She prays for our wellbeing and safety in this world and beyond, investing her time and energy to ensure our every need is met. In the wee hours of the night, when the world is asleep, our mother remains vigilant, ready to tend to our every need.

She has sacrificed countless sleepless nights to tend to us, to feed us, to change our soiled diapers, and to soothe us with lullabies. She is our first teacher, showing us how to view the world through a lens of compassion and empathy, guiding us with her wisdom and love.

Her unwavering dedication to her family is evident in her selfless acts, even in the face of discomfort and pain. Despite experiencing vomiting, headaches, and excruciating pain, she never complains. Her care is priceless, a blessing, and a true gift to those around her. We owe our very lives to our mother’s sacrifices, and while we cannot repay her for what she has done, we can make her happy.

It is our duty to show her genuine love and respect, and to never hurt her feelings. Our mother’s strength is like a beacon of hope, illuminating the path to a better tomorrow for her children.

A mother’s love is unconditional and knows no bounds, as evidenced by the motto she lives by: a full belly is a happy belly. Even if we are already full, she will ensure that we never go to bed hungry.

However, it’s worth noting that this motto doesn’t always apply to our mothers, as they often sacrifice their own food so that we can have an extra piece of bread or a bigger portion.

The least we can do is to appreciate her sacrifices and show her the love and respect that she deserves. Our mothers have selflessly sacrificed their last morsel of food, even when their stomachs grumble with hunger. Their unconditional love and devotion are unmatched, and we all cherish them deeply.

Despite being a tad bit strict, our mothers are unequivocally the best. They prioritise our happiness and well-being above everything else and never hesitate to make sacrifices for us.

Unfortunately, we often take their love and sacrifices for granted and fail to show them the appreciation they truly deserve. It’s high time we recognise and acknowledge their unwavering love and sacrifices and shower them with the love and gratitude they deserve.