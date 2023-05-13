MOTHER-CHILD | The Unbreakable Bond

The adage “behind every successful man there is a woman” may be up for debate, but it is undoubtedly true that behind every confident child, there is an encouraging mother.
A mother is the unwavering rock that stays by our side through every fall, every setback, every sorrow, and every injury. She is the first to share in our triumphs, to rejoice in our achievements, and to count her blessings when we are blessed.
A mother cherishes us like a precious gem, dedicating herself to our care with every ounce of her being. She prays for our wellbeing and safety in this world and beyond, investing her time and energy to ensure our every need is met. In the wee hours of the night, when the world is asleep, our mother remains vigilant, ready to tend to our every need.
She has sacrificed countless sleepless nights to tend to us, to feed us, to change our soiled diapers, and to soothe us with lullabies. She is our first teacher, showing us how to view the world through a lens of compassion and empathy, guiding us with her wisdom and love.
Her unwavering dedication to her family is evident in her selfless acts, even in the face of discomfort and pain. Despite experiencing vomiting, headaches, and excruciating pain, she never complains. Her care is priceless, a blessing, and a true gift to those around her. We owe our very lives to our mother’s sacrifices, and while we cannot repay her for what she has done, we can make her happy.
It is our duty to show her genuine love and respect, and to never hurt her feelings. Our mother’s strength is like a beacon of hope, illuminating the path to a better tomorrow for her children.
A mother’s love is unconditional and knows no bounds, as evidenced by the motto she lives by: a full belly is a happy belly. Even if we are already full, she will ensure that we never go to bed hungry.
However, it’s worth noting that this motto doesn’t always apply to our mothers, as they often sacrifice their own food so that we can have an extra piece of bread or a bigger portion.
The least we can do is to appreciate her sacrifices and show her the love and respect that she deserves. Our mothers have selflessly sacrificed their last morsel of food, even when their stomachs grumble with hunger. Their unconditional love and devotion are unmatched, and we all cherish them deeply.
Despite being a tad bit strict, our mothers are unequivocally the best. They prioritise our happiness and well-being above everything else and never hesitate to make sacrifices for us.
Unfortunately, we often take their love and sacrifices for granted and fail to show them the appreciation they truly deserve. It’s high time we recognise and acknowledge their unwavering love and sacrifices and shower them with the love and gratitude they deserve.
Rakib was just like any other school-going kid. But unlike others, he disliked his mother because she had only one eye. He was embarrassed of her and never wanted her to visit his school. When his school organised a Parent’s Day event, Rakib decided not to invite his mother, fearing that his friends would laugh at him. However, Rakib’s mother found out about the event and decided to surprise him with his favourite snack. She went to his school and called out to him. When Rakib saw her, he was furious and embarrassed. His friends laughed and made fun of him. Rakib yelled at his mother, “Why did you come to school? You’re such an embarrassment! I never wanted you to come to school and that’s why I didn’t invite you. Look how everyone laughed at me. You are the worst mother ever.”
Years went by, and Rakib built a successful life for himself in a different city. He even started a family of his own. However, he had broken all ties with his mother and never contacted her. Even his wife and children didn’t know about her. One day, Rakib received an email inviting him to a school reunion. He went to the party with his wife, who lost her earrings and made a fuss about it. Rakib left to buy her new earrings and happened to pass by his old house. Out of curiosity, he went inside but didn’t find his mother. However, he found her diary, which she used to scribble her thoughts and dreams. Reading through it, Rakib discovered that his mother had donated her other eye to him when he lost one in an accident during his childhood. Each time he had misbehaved with her, she had written, “I forgive you, my son. I know you love me, and I love you a lot.” Her last words were, “Rakib, I wanted to see you as a rich and successful man living with a happy family before I die. The doctor said my days were numbered. I am not sure if you would come home with your family to meet me once. For one last time, I forgive you, my son.” Rakib was heartbroken, and he cried uncontrollably. He hated himself for being so cruel to his mother, but it was too late.
Allow us to present to you an inspiring story that highlights the crucial role that a mother can play in shaping her child’s future. We are all aware of the renowned American inventor, Thomas Edison, but little do we know about the unwavering support he received from his mother, Nancy Matthews Elliott. One day Thomas Edison came home and gave a paper to his mother. He told her, “My teacher gave this paper to me and told me to only give it to my mother.” His mother’s eyes were tearful as she read the letter out loud to her child: Your son is a genius. This school is too small for him and doesn’t have enough good teachers for training him. Please teach him yourself.
After many, many years, after Edison’s mother died and he was now one of the greatest inventors of the century, one day he was looking through old family things. Suddenly he saw a folded paper in the corner of a drawer in a desk. He took it and opened it up. On the paper was written: Your son is addled (confused). We won’t let him come to school any more.
Edison cried for hours and then he wrote in his diary: “Thomas Alva Edison was an addled child that, by a hero mother, became the genius of the century.”
These stories demonstrate the power of a mother’s love and support in helping her child achieve their true potential. It is a reminder that every child deserves a champion who believes in them, especially during the difficult and uncertain times in life. As the great Maya Angelou once said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” The same can be said for the role of a mother in shaping her child’s future – her love, encouragement, and unwavering support can instil a sense of confidence and self-belief that can last a lifetime.
Another captivating story revolves around the father of the renowned Allama Iqbal, whose earnings were considered dubious. His mother, not content with the source of her husband’s income, persistently urged him to switch to a lawful means of subsistence. However, an alternative source of income did not surface immediately, and during this time, Allama Iqbal was born. His mother was now in a dilemma, as to how she could nourish her newborn baby with milk that is formed out of dubious income. She believed that feeding her baby with such milk would not develop in him the moral excellence that she desired. Her mind was clouded with the question of how to resolve this dilemma until an idea came to her.
She decided to sell her gold ornaments, which were prepared from lawful earnings and purchased a goat. This way, she fed her child with the milk of the goat, and after a couple of months, her husband succeeded in securing a mode of living that was permissible according to Shariyah. It was then that the noble mother commenced breast-feeding her child. This story is a testimonial to the values and beliefs held by Allama Iqbal’s mother, who went to great lengths to ensure that her child received nourishment from a permissible source. As Allama Iqbal later said, “My mother was a great woman who instilled in me the seeds of Islamic culture and thought...I never forget my mother’s sacrifices.”
As we celebrate Mother’s Day, we are reminded of the power and beauty of a mother’s love. It is a bond that transcends words and defies explanation. It is a force that shapes us into the people we become and instills within us a sense of compassion, kindness, and resilience.
Mothers are the pillars of strength in our lives, constantly providing guidance, comfort, and support through all of life’s challenges. They are the ones who wipe away our tears, celebrate our victories, and pick us up when we fall. They inspire us to dream big and pursue our passions, and they always believe in us even when we don’t believe in ourselves. It is truly remarkable how much a mother can do for her children, and how much love she can give without expecting anything in return. As we honor our mothers on this special day, let us express our deepest gratitude, admiration, and affection for all that they do.
So to all the incredible moms out there, we say thank you. Thank you for being our rock, our role model, and our friend. Thank you for the sacrifices you make and the love you give. Happy Mother’s Day, and may your love continue to shine bright in the hearts of all those whose lives you touch.
