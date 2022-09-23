My reflections: Leaders, Decisions, and Consequences

The unintended consequences of leaders’ decisions are often not confined to their individual countries but extend to regions and sometimes the world itself. Indeed, occasionally they lead to inflexion and turning points in history. It is, of course axiomatic that a prediction of the nature of unintended consequences and their scope and depth is impossible when decisions are taken and actions follow.

There is little doubt that one of the recent reasons which has led my mind to focus on unintended or unforeseen consequences is the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Clearly, Putin’s war is not going as he would have planned it despite all Russian statements to the contrary. The recent steps of partial mobilisation of reserve soldiery, the anticipation that referendums will be held in the Donbas region under Russian control to ascertain the wishes of its people on merger with Russia and Putin’s reiteration of going to any limits as a nuclear weapons state to defend his country against existential threats is an attempt at drawing new redlines. All this will only add to the complexity of the current situation and is most likely a response to Ukrainian advances that have taken place in Russian held territory in Eastern and Southern Ukraine. It is unlikely that the international community will accept the result of the referendums which are almost certain to urge that the Donbas area be merged with Russia. Nevertheless the main and dangerous question will now be on the manner Russia will invoke its strategic doctrines. Till now the US and NATO has been careful to ensure that Ukraine does not take the war into internationally accepted Russian territory and also Crimea which is not accepted as a part of Russia. But if Donbas is accepted by Russia as its own territory what will the US do? The Ukraine conflict is therefore now entering a further period of imponderables; it is not possible to really assess how matters will unfold. The seeming ‘balance’ that had been seen over the past few months has been overtaken by Ukrainian advances.