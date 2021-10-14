My Tryst with Covid -19

Surprisingly, the Covid -19 mystery was unfolding in front of my eyes. Within one day I lost my smelling sense and even couldn't get a whiff of Gucci Flora. I love to nibble tasty food but during my recovery period, I had to be on an eating binge. I felt the piquant chutneys and Barbacues of Khayam and delectable wazwan from Mama's resturant too bland for my taste buds. Everthing felt like distasteful and distressful. My friend Sarfaraz Nawaz Khan had been gracious to bring us Kababs from Lal Bazar. My mother and mother-in-law had been a convivial host, serving us scrumptious meals. They had been a mainstay through out this tiring journey.I always found my cousins around to bring us medicines and food. We really felt at ease because of their omnipresent presence. Not just Covid-19 but I was also caught up with loads of office work. I am highly thankful to my colleagues who facilitated me in accomplishing my work. Without the support of all the lovely people during three weeks rough time, it could not have been possible to be on the mend and turn the corner.

It is note worthy to mention here the way government has been concerting measures to ramp up the testing and vaccination facilities to confront and control Covid crises is highly praiseworthy. Right from the day one, we were surprised to receive calls from DC office srinagar and Directorate of Health services asking about our well-being and ensuring us to provide medicines, oxyimeter and food in case we needed them. On a daily basis we apprised them about our progress. They were persistent in their follow ups. Their level of concern and conversations were such that only within few days we felt like falling back on them for seeking any information without trawling it on internet. We eagerly looked forward to their valuable suggestions to end our extreme agonies.

It was not easy to get into a grove. Sometimes the excruciating pain was totally unbearable. By going through this harrowing ordeal, I could vouch for what one of my colleagues had told me about the severities of Covid. He was also tested covid positive last year. It sent me shivers down the spine and slayed me when I remember his words. He is a blood cancer survivor who said to me that he could endure the fever and pain during his cancer treatment but the complications of Covid -19 are more lethal. Without any modicum of doubt, it was like getting caught in an inextricable knot. I could understand and feel what he might have gone through.

I had heard many mendacious tales of Covid-19 and seen arrogance of people on pretty preposterous scale but let me tell you one thing, it's very much real and vile. It's dangerous and deadly to have it dwelling inside you. We endured tremendous difficulties and squirmed in agonies. Then the lingering symptoms; we had body aches from stem to stern which ripped us apart. Our oxygen saturation levels were optimum but sometimes we felt heaviness and out of breath which kept us on tenterhooks.