Nature and Creativity

During the nineteenth century, industrialists, using competitive capitalist methods to exploit their environment and their fellows, wrought immense havoc and degradation. People began to fear that unless wealth gave men better lives, allowing them to exercise their creative and appreciative powers and to pursue their aspirations the earth would become barren of beauty and humanity. There were many who felt it their mission to rebuke men for grasping at monetary wealth and instead many got inspired like William Morris and Oscar Wilde who denounced industrial squalor and pleaded for a society that nourished the artists in every man.

The nature poets of the 19th century deeply influenced peoples tastes and sensibilities. Landscape painting and sketching became the fashion and scenery and wild life a cult. The nature mysticism of the English poet William Wordsworth served many as a substitute for lost religion. An alternative substitute was art for art's sake and the conclusion of Walter Payers The Renaissance provided a credo and an ideal for whole generation.