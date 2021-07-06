‘Organs can be made accessible for thousands dying helplessly’

Tell us more about this feat?

SW: Economic Times has been conducting this conclave every year to acknowledge and honour the healthcare professionals who have excelled in their own fields. For me, it was a very humble moment when I was informed that I am one of the doctors in the list this year. It was an overwhelming experience to share this recognition with 20 leading urologists from across the country, many of whom have been my mentors and teachers. At another level, you feel a sense of pride that the efforts of doctors from Kashmir are being recognised. You see, every year many doctors from Kashmir bring laurels to the place; this in itself is a vindication of the quality medical care, education and research in Kashmir. This also reflects on the dedication and hard work of our doctors, who often function in challenging situations. I am sure that you will continue to see many doctors from Kashmir get recognition and acknowledgement at the national and the international levels.

The Press Statement by ET acknowledged your contribution towards starting and carrying forward Kidney Transplants in Kashmir?

SW: In Jammu and Kashmir, Kidney Transplant is carried out only at SKIMS Soura, as it is the only Government authorized center. Organ Transplants, including Kidney Transplants are done under strict laws – the Human Organ Transplant Act. The Act governs who can donate an organ, who can receive an organ and who will transplant an organ. At SKIMS, the Kidney Transplant was started in 1999-2000. In the past 21 years, we have done more than 400 transplants. We are a high volume Kidney Transplant Center with success rate at par with the best of the medical institutes of India. We cater to patients from across the regions of J&K. You will be surprised to know that we have transplanted the kidneys of some security personnel from other states as well.

However, there is much more we envisage and envision for the people of J&K and for the medical sciences here.

Are you referring to cadaver transplant?

SW: Absolutely. We are only doing live related kidney transplants here. However, we would like to start the cadaver or deceased donor based transplants. It is my endeavour to make this possible here.