Osteoporosis: A silent Bone Thief in Elderly

Seniors often grapple with multiple health issues, and among the common concerns is osteoporosis. On the annual occasion of World Osteoporosis Day, marked each year on 20th October, a year-long campaign commences, aiming to enhance global awareness about osteoporosis prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Today, we will talk about osteoporosis, a common bone disease that predominantly affects seniors, causing bones to become fragile and prone to fractures.

Causes:

Ageing: One of the primary causes of osteoporosis is the natural ageing process. As individuals grow older, bone density naturally decreases, making bones more susceptible to fractures.

Hormonal Changes: Hormonal changes in both men and women can lead to osteoporosis. In women, the decline in oestrogen levels during menopause is a significant factor. In men, reduced testosterone levels can contribute to bone loss.

Family History: A family history of osteoporosis can increase the risk. If close relatives have experienced the condition, it’s essential to be vigilant.

Nutritional Factors: Poor nutrition, particularly a lack of calcium and vitamin D, can lead to weaker bones. An inadequate intake of these essential nutrients affects bone density.

Inactivity, smoking and consuming alcohol: A sedentary lifestyle and a lack of weight-bearing exercise can contribute to bone loss. Regular physical activity helps maintain bone density. Smoking and consuming alcohol significantly contributes.

Medical Conditions: Certain medical conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, hyperthyroidism, and gastrointestinal diseases, can impact bone health and contribute to osteoporosis.

Symptoms:

Osteoporosis is often called a “silent disease” because it progresses without symptoms until a fracture occurs. Common fractures associated with osteoporosis include those of the wrist, hip, and spine. Some potential symptoms and warning signs may include: