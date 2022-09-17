Physiotherapy in the Elderly

Clinical Electrophysiotherapy in the elderly - here electrical stimulation and other tactics to promote healing in stubborn wounds such as burns, sores on diabetics, or post-amputation wounds are used.

Geriatric Physiotherapists - are prepared to deal with the special needs of the elderly and help them continue to maintain as active a lifestyle as possible.

Neurological Physiotherapy in senior citizens- patients that could have any one of many neurological illnesses or injuries are treated by neurological physiotherapy. This includes Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, or injury to the brain or spinal cord.

Elderly women’s Health Physiotherapists - specialize in women’s health. This speciality helps women recover from such issues as incontinence, pelvic pain,

Why Physiotherapy is important in elderly?

A physiotherapy program can help senior citizens return close to their prior level of functioning, and encourage activities and lifestyle changes that can help prevent further injury and improve overall health and well-being.

Physiotherapy can help by following ways in the senior citizens.

Reduce or eliminate pain: Therapeutic exercises and manual therapy techniques such as joint and soft tissue mobilization or treatments such as ultrasound, taping or electrical stimulation can help relieve pain and restore muscle and joint function to reduce pain. Such therapies can also prevent pain from returning.

Avoid surgery: If physical therapy helps you eliminate pain or heal from an injury, surgery may not be needed. And even if surgery is required, you may benefit from pre-surgery physical therapy. If you are going into surgery stronger and in better shape, you will recover faster afterwards in many cases.

Improve mobility: If you’re having trouble standing, walking or moving—no matter your age—physical therapy can help. Stretching and strengthening exercises help restore your ability to move. Physical therapists can properly fit individuals with a cane, crutches or any other assistive device, or assess for orthotic prescription.