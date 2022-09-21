Refugees in their own land

Displacement of people from one place to another results in complicated individual and family experience, for those who leave, those who are left behind, and those who open their homes and hearts to welcome them.

Unfortunately, people who flee from dangerous situations carry with them the burden of distress and misfortune; by sacrificing their cultural identity in a bid to survive.

They try to settle down in new environment; adopting consciously or unconsciously the principles of assimilation and culturalism. The tormented drives, experiences, and outcome make them miserable, and in the process they become critical and irritable; angry souls for the rest of their lives.

Sandeep Raina has survived the shock of displacement gracefully; making his book ‘a bit of everything’ an engrossing story about the real events woven tactfully in a fictional peak, he proves successful as a hopeful writer.

His real-life revelations are not explosive, they do not electrify emotions but rather compel introspection; his storytelling talent is embedded with empathy; least bothered about playing blame games, he has no desire to exploit his victimhood.

His black and white memories do haunt him every now and then but creating his own style as an appropriate sensitive writer, he avoids building a ghost- house for an internally hurt person to live in.