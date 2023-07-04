Rising Substance Use Cases in Kashmir Valley: Addressing Challenges and Prevalence

Let us come directly to the point: A recent study has revealed that in Kashmir, while alcohol consumption is avoided due to religious prohibitions, other substances such as opioids, cannabis, and sedatives have gained prominence. This notion needs to change and needs the entire socio-religious system to collaborate.

Data reveals a notable surge in the number of patients seeking treatment for substance use disorders in Kashmir Valley. From 2016 to 2019, the figures show a consistent increase, indicating a growing concern. However, the year 2020 witnessed a temporary decline in cases due to the COVID-19 lockdown and initial restrictions on seeking immediate help. This respite was short-lived, as the numbers skyrocketed in subsequent years, emphasizing the urgency of addressing this issue.

The study conducted at IMHANS highlights that substance use is predominantly prevalent among young males in the region. With a average age of 28, substance use affects the youth significantly. Furthermore, the data reveals that substance use is significantly seen among the unemployed population, with 25.2 percent affected. This correlation suggests the influence of socio-economic factors on substance use patterns and raises concerns about the well-being and future prospects of individuals impacted by substance use.

Among the various psychoactive substances, opioids, particularly heroin, emerged as the most common substances used in every district of the valley. The total prevalence of opioid dependence stands at 2.23 percent, indicating a significant burden on affected individuals and the overall economy. Such substantial expenditure not only affects individuals and their families but also has wider economic consequences for the region. The steep rise in crimes in Kashmir has largely been attributed to substance abuse.

While alcohol consumption remains largely avoided in Kashmir due to religious prohibitions, the data highlights variations in substance dependence across different districts. Opioids, cannabis, sedatives, and other substances exhibit different prevalence rates. Understanding these variations is crucial for tailoring effective prevention and intervention strategies. Factors such as socio-economic conditions and substance availability can influence the prevalence of different substances in each region. Addressing these regional variations and implementing targeted interventions can lead to more effective outcomes in reducing substance use and its associated harms.

The rising substance use cases in Kashmir Valley pose multiple challenges that demand immediate attention. Apart from the health risks associated with substance dependence, social consequences and economic burdens further exacerbate the issue. Effective strategies are required to address the root causes of substance use, provide accessible and quality treatment, and strengthen preventive measures.