Songs of a Mystic

The book entitled Songs of Soch Kral by Mushtaque B Barq is an excellent piece of research. By carrying out this study Mr. Barq has contributed towards filling a major void in the history of tasawuf in Kashmir . Tasawuf has overwhelming presence in our Kashmiri society. The phenomenon of tasawuf in Kashmiri is driven by the quest for ultimate truth behind universal existence. It has the extensive spiritual compass on which the secular tradition of Kashmiriyat is based.

Soch Kral says;

“ O Soch Kral you are still half witty

Rahim and Ram stand in affinity

Kabba and temple share same spot

O God neglect me not.”