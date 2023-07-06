Stress in the slow lane

Srinagar Smart City, renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and progressive outlook, grapples with a disheartening reality each day. The city's streets are plagued by traffic congestion, which not only hinders productivity and efficiency but also takes a toll on people's mental well-being.

In this poignant exploration, we delve into the profound consequences of traffic congestion on individuals navigating the bustling roads of Smart City.

As the sun timidly rises over the picturesque landscape, the once serene streets of Srinagar transform into a discordant cacophony of chaos. The blaring horns, impatient voices, and exhaust fumes create an unmistakable tension.

The slow lane becomes an unwelcome companion, breeding frustration and exacerbating the daily grind. As individuals inch forward in their vehicles, they find themselves trapped in a psychological quagmire. The monotonous crawl through traffic becomes a catalyst for stress, anxiety, and a sense of helplessness.

The lack of control over their pace or destiny amplifies feelings of frustration, leading to an unsettling mix of emotions. What was once a serene journey is now marred by restlessness, uncertainty, and a growing yearning for respite.

The relentless assault of traffic congestion takes a toll on people's mental well-being. The constant exposure to stressors induced by congestion can trigger a cascade of negative effects, both immediate and long-term. Elevated levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, can lead to increased anxiety, mood disturbances, and even impact cognitive functioning. The weight of traffic congestion lingers, infiltrating every aspect of individuals' lives, both personally and professionally.