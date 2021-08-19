Talaash: Searching beyond school

This is due to similarity in human psychology/needs/wants/desires and difference in economic, financial, employment & infrastructure conditions. Never enrolled means children enrolled at no time in the past or at no time in future. Government of India based survey defines a dropout as an “ever enrolled person” who does not complete the last level of education for which he/she has been enrolled and is currently not attending any educational institution. Not enrolled students are those who wish to remain active in their programme but do not enroll for classes and are not on Leave of Absence. Likewise OoSc is defined as a child who is either never enrolled or not been to school for more than 45 days without prior information. It is interestingly strange that when a section of people is worried about fighting the possible would-be irrelevance of human beings vis-à-vis technological revolution, world at large is spotted with the basic problem of OoSC also.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s Institute for Statistics(UIS), about 59 million children of primary school age, 62 million of lower secondary school age and 138 million of upper secondary school age totaling to 258 million children & youth were out of school for the year ended 2018. “As countries strive to achieve universal primary and secondary education by 2030, the UIS. is providing the data and analysis needed to reach the children and youth who remain excluded from education. Through its website, publications, data visualizations, the UIS aims to strengthen the availability of detailed internationally-comparable data on OoSC and youth to make it possible to better identify who they are, where they are, and the barriers they face”. UIS is the Statistical Office of the UNESCO and is the treasure for internationally comparable statistics on education, science, culture, communication and technology. In India Census 2011 estimated the number of OoSC in the age group of 5-17 years at 8.4 crore. However, a survey commissioned in 2014 by Ministry of Human Resource Development (GoI) disclosed the number of OoSC in the age bracket of 6-13 years as 60.64 lakh only. Some other estimates put it at more than 4.5 crore for 2014. The National Sample Survey Organisation in 2017-18 household survey in India put the number of OoSC in the age group of 6-17 years as 3.22 crore. The widely different figures of lakhs and crores within a brief stint of three years leaves one guessing the reality. However, considering the scope of the three variant age intervals and years there is statistically much to believe in and reconcile the varying data.

As per news reports there is a good number of OoSC in Jammu and Kashmir (JK). The School Education Department of Government of JK conducted last survey during 2016 and no survey was conducted since then. The survey stated that JK had an estimated 27,500 OoSC comprising two categories of never enrolled and the dropouts. During a Project Approval Board Meeting in 2017 the department of school education of JK disclosed that there were 27355 OoSC of which 10942 would be enrolled in the relevant schools during 2017-18. But that target too did not appear to have matured. The Ministry of Education GoI provided some funds also to the state government and stressed repeatedly the need for achieving the targets of mainstreaming the OoSC by JK but the satisfactory results remained awaited. Viewing the un-matching performance of JK the GoI asked the State School Education Department in 7/2019 to conduct a fresh survey to identify the OoSC in all the districts across JK. Following the GoI directions the JK government roped in an NGO to conduct a fresh survey on pilot basis in two districts of Budgam from Kashmir side and Samba from Jammu. These two districts were chosen because of presence and operation of a large number of brick kilns in Budgam where scores of children get involved in child labour. Reason for Samba districts was its huge industrial activity which also engages large number of children at a tender age for various jobs. These/such children are either dropouts or never enrolled ones.