The eternal wisdom

She takes it a bad omen. But he laughs at the apprehension of his wife & so sets on the journey in his horse-cart. After traveling half-way, when it is evening time, he halts the travel & puts up in an inn. Here he meets an old acquaintance. They chat & take tea & then both retire to their adjoining rooms for sleep.

He wakes up before dawn & asks his driver to start driving the cart. In the midway at noontime, he is stopped by cops. They question him: who is he, wherefrom has he came, where was he last time, with whom was he last night, who was the person he met at the inn & so on. Irked by so much questioning, he asks police officer, is he a thief or a robber to be questioned like that.

The police officer asks his men to search his luggage. On search a blood-stained knife is found in his bag. Then, the usual questioning follows. The officer tells him that they are confirmed in their suspicion now that he has murdered the merchant with whom he had tea last evening & that he had cut his throat with the knife & stolen his 20,000 roubles. He is shocked, swears that he has not done it & that the knife does not belong to him. But police do not trust him.

He is frisked away by the police. In the meanwhile, the testimony from his town is collected which shows that he was a fairly good human being in his town. His wife visits him in prison. When she asks him, has he really done it, he is broken to pieces.

Now my own life too suspects me. He does not utter a word & hides his face in his hands. He does not then put any petition before police & other authorities. He talks to himself: It seems that only God can know the truth. It is Him alone I must appeal & from Him alone expect Justice & Mercy.

The court convicts him of murder of the merchant. He is flogged with knout & when the wounds caused by the knout are healed, he is driven to a prison in Siberia with other convicts. Here he spends precious 26 years of his life in prison thousands of miles away from home. He earns a little money by boot-making in prison & buys a book: Life of saints. He reads it daily. He prays daily.

The whole prison gets abuzz with his daily choir/prayers. The inmates respect him highly & call him Saint & Godfather. He becomes spokesman of the prisoners before the jail authorities. He has grown old. His hair has turned white as snow. One day a new gang of convicts arrive in the prison. One among them is Makar. He is the one who had killed the merchant & hid his blood-stained knife in Aksenov’s luggage.

Askenov during a conversation with him gets clear idea about him being the actual murderer for whose crime he has been languishing in jail but does not tell him anything. Makar digs a hole in the jail wall to escape. Aksenov only has seen him digging but when the authorities ask him who dug the hole in the wall, & has he any information about it, he avoids disclosure. He does not take revenge. On this, Makar is totally shamed, shattered by dual guilt.

He weeps, breaks down, & begs apology from innocent Askenov for making him suffer these long 26 years. Makar confesses his guilt before the jail authorities and the court. Askenov is ordered to be released and sent back to his home. But Askenov is already dead in the prison room.