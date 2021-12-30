The other side

It has tried to explain developments in PoK and GB against the background of developments in Pakistan. “The areas are more tightly controlled than Pakistan’s provinces, as the chapters on ‘Azad Jammu and Kashmir Interim Constitution Act, 1974’ and the Gilgit-Baltistan Orders of 2009 and 2018 show. The former was run on the basis of executive fiats by Pakistan till 1974; only in 1975 did PoK get an elected assembly. Gilgit-Baltistan got an elected assembly and government only in 2009,” he writes.

Pakistan acquired PoK by committing aggression and the GB by manipulation in tandem with the British Indian government. The author has given a lucid account of all this. Often, the story of the GB is ignored or rendered inaccurately. One of the merits of this book is that little-known facts have been brought to light.

The book has exposed how Pakistan always took decisions on Kashmir without consulting its people. “The Kashmiris were absent not only in the higher echelons of decision-making in Pakistan, but even within the Muslim Conference leadership…. Most of the Muslim Conference leaders were from Jammu, with little or no following in Kashmir,” he writes.