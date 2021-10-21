The Prophet of Mercy and how merciful are we?

Displaying his utmost mercy, our Prophet (PBUH) having experienced orphanhood himself, comforted Zuhair and said to him-“If I were to become your new father and Aisha your new mother, and Fatimah your new sister, would that make you happy?” Zuhair upon seeing that it was Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) himself, knew no bounds of joy and happily walked with him to their home where the Prophet gave him good food and clothes. This was our Prophet’s mercy and treatment towards orphans. Our Prophet reiterated that the best homes amongst the abodes of Muslims are the ones in which orphans are treated kindly and that the worst ones are those in which they are mistreated. Islam in general and our Prophet in particular laid great emphasis upon uplifting the lives of the orphans and the underprivileged. Our Prophet said - “Blessed is the wealth of the Muslim, from which one gives to the poor, the orphan, the wayfarer.” Another instance which showcases our beloved Prophet Muhammad’s mercy and conduct towards the emotional well-being of orphans is when He (PBUH) forbade a man whose son was missing for the last three days to call his child “O’ beloved son of mine” just because his son was found playing in garden with other children. The Prophet told the man that while he does understand his situation of finding his lost child after three days and his urge to shower love over him, he fears that there might be some orphans playing with him, and that they would feel sad on account of not having their parents along to shower them with so much love. So, the Prophet asked the man to call the child by his first name and shower all his care and love when they are back home. This is an indication of how sensitive our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was towards the emotional and mental state of orphans. When we look around us, we need to ask ourselves one major question- how many of us or our families care about the orphans in our extended relations and our neighborhoods? How many of us and around us are privileged, and how often do we play a role in civil and moral upbringing of orphans by sponsoring them or by funding institutions which sponsor them? How many of us do even care for emotional and mental state of the underprivileged and forlorn people around? We need to retrospect over the state of the most vulnerable around us – the fatherless children who need our love, our support and our encouragement to wade their ways through the sea of life. We need to show mercy to the ones who are in dire need of it, for if we do not, who else will.