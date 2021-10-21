The Prophet of Mercy and how merciful are we?

BY MEER NIDA and SALMAN JEELANI
“And We have not sent you, [O Muhammad], except as a mercy to the worlds”.
Surah Al-Anbiya, Verse 107
How do we start about the most perfect person in the entire universe? The person termed as “Khair-ul-Bashr” (The best of Mankind), addressed and mentioned with beloved names in the Holy Quran by the most superior of all powers - Allah (Subhan Wa’Taala) Himself. The Quran describes our Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) as a mercy to mankind. The blessed days of Rabbi-ul-Awwal are on; it is in this blessed month that our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), the last Messenger of Islam, was born. Majority of the Islamic scholars (Ulema) arrive on a mutual consensus that Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was born on the twelfth of Rabbi-ul-Awwal. This third month of the Islamic Calendar has great significance, for not only that the Prophet was born during this month but also that our beloved Prophet married the mother of believers, Hazrat Khadija (R.A) during this sacred month.
While mosques and shrines in Kashmir are reverberating with praise and remembrance of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphatically and energetically, it is also imperative for us to focus, not only on the life of our Prophet in terms of his birth and role in establishing Islam as the religion of Allah, but also his ways, his conduct, his teachings, his attitude to general life. And, we need to reflect over what relevance these things have for us in our contemporary times, especially his trait of mercy.
The Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birth was ‘a chosen mercy’ by the Most Merciful of All – Allah, the Ar-Raheem. That he was born to be the “Rehmat-al-lil-aalameen” (Mercy for all the Worlds) is evident right from his infancy, and can be viewed through the instance of how Bibi Halimah’s (R.A.) fate changed as she became the foster mother of the Prophet (PBUH). Halimah (R.A.) travelled from her land to Makkah along with a caravan to find a family that needed their child to be fostered. Her mule couldn’t keep pace and she was the last to reach Makkah. Eventually majority of the rich people had given their sons to the foster families. There was almost no child left, and as she looked around with her hopeless eyes, she found a baby in the lap of a man and accepted him as her foster child, for she didn’t want to return without one. As she seated herself on her mule, the entire condition changed. The mule rode back like a wind, strong and fast. The goats at her home began to produce milk so abundantly, that every utensil got filled. Her poverty started to vanish. The acceptance of Muhammad (PBUH) as her foster child was indeed a blessing in disguise for her, and it is indeed a very primary example of how our Prophet was sent as a mercy to the entire creation.
As prophethood was bestowed upon the one who was already known as the most honest and truthful, the most just and wise, Muhammad (PBUH) took humanity out from the webs of darkness, out of the clutches of Kufr towards the light of Islam. He was chosen to deliver the message of mercy, the message of Islam, and his life reflected this sublime value. Throughout his entire journey, right from his childhood to his prophethood and thereafter, as the Messenger of Islam until his death, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) never failed to exhibit his mercy in any situation. His love, compassion and mercy for the entire creation should act as a reference to how our dealings with the world should be; these are indeed a model for the humanity to follow and practice in a world which is suffering from starvation of kindness and mercy.
The pre-Islamic Arab world was fraught with the custom of burying infant daughters alive. Who came and rescued them? Our Prophet gave daughters their rights. He held women in the highest stature and esteem. Do we not know that our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) married our mother Hazrat Khadijah (RA) even though she was a widow and much older than him? Wasn’t Khadijah the first person to convert to Islam and support our Prophet during his mission? Our Prophet (PBUH) acknowledged the role of Khadijah in his life against the conventions of the pre-Islamic Arab world when women had virtually no rights and their efforts were not recognized. When Hazrat Aisha (RA) asked our Prophet (PBUH) about his love for Khadijah, he said – “She believed in me when no one else did; she accepted Islam when people rejected me; and she helped and comforted me when there was no one else to lend me a helping hand.” Our Prophet (PBUH) helped his wives with the domestic chores and granted them their due rights. Do we not know that our Prophet kneeled down for his wife Hazrat Aisha so that she could ride on the camel? Our Prophet treated his daughters in the most dignified manner. He not only loved them but also respected them. Hazrat Aisha (RA) narrates that when Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) used to see Hazrat Fatimah Zehra (RA) coming, he would stand up for her, kiss her, bring her inside the house by holding her hand and seat her in his own place. Our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) dedicated a portion of his last sermon to the treatment of women and said- “…Do treat your women well and be kind to them…” We, as the Ummah of our Prophet, have to, have to and have to retrospect over the state of women in our contemporary times. Should we not reflect over how our Prophet dealt with women in his life and what he taught us about them through his very own conduct? And then should our hearts not shatter when we see that we as the products of our society and culture harbour and nourish patriarchy, misogyny and misconduct towards our women, starting right from our homes. Let us look at the recent incidents around us and think of how our women are treated – divorced/widowed women are looked down upon while considering marriage; cases of harassment, sexual assault and rapes are on the rise; women are being harassed and physically abused to the brink of death over dowry- a practice which doesn’t even have any base within the folds of Islam.
The Prophet’s mercy had no match when it came to showering love on the orphans. In the pre-Islamic Arab world, there were no rules and regulations for orphans; it was our Prophet who came and gave them their rights and treated them with utmost kindness. One such incident of unconditional love was when Prophet (PBUH) was on his way back to home after offering Eid prayers and he saw a child (Zuhair bin Saghir) aloof and sad, while children around were brimming with delight, laughing and playing in excitement. He (PBUH) bent down, patted Zuhair on his shoulders and asked him why he was crying. The child had not even looked at who this great person was and asked him to be left alone. While the Prophet (PBUH) asked for the second time, Zuhair bin Saghir replied that his father had been martyred, and that his mother had married again and his step father didn’t want him to live with them anymore. He lamented about his state, that he had no food and place to live, that he had no clothes while the children around were playing in new clothes.
Displaying his utmost mercy, our Prophet (PBUH) having experienced orphanhood himself, comforted Zuhair and said to him-“If I were to become your new father and Aisha your new mother, and Fatimah your new sister, would that make you happy?” Zuhair upon seeing that it was Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) himself, knew no bounds of joy and happily walked with him to their home where the Prophet gave him good food and clothes. This was our Prophet’s mercy and treatment towards orphans. Our Prophet reiterated that the best homes amongst the abodes of Muslims are the ones in which orphans are treated kindly and that the worst ones are those in which they are mistreated. Islam in general and our Prophet in particular laid great emphasis upon uplifting the lives of the orphans and the underprivileged. Our Prophet said - “Blessed is the wealth of the Muslim, from which one gives to the poor, the orphan, the wayfarer.” Another instance which showcases our beloved Prophet Muhammad’s mercy and conduct towards the emotional well-being of orphans is when He (PBUH) forbade a man whose son was missing for the last three days to call his child “O’ beloved son of mine” just because his son was found playing in garden with other children. The Prophet told the man that while he does understand his situation of finding his lost child after three days and his urge to shower love over him, he fears that there might be some orphans playing with him, and that they would feel sad on account of not having their parents along to shower them with so much love. So, the Prophet asked the man to call the child by his first name and shower all his care and love when they are back home. This is an indication of how sensitive our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was towards the emotional and mental state of orphans. When we look around us, we need to ask ourselves one major question- how many of us or our families care about the orphans in our extended relations and our neighborhoods? How many of us and around us are privileged, and how often do we play a role in civil and moral upbringing of orphans by sponsoring them or by funding institutions which sponsor them? How many of us do even care for emotional and mental state of the underprivileged and forlorn people around? We need to retrospect over the state of the most vulnerable around us – the fatherless children who need our love, our support and our encouragement to wade their ways through the sea of life. We need to show mercy to the ones who are in dire need of it, for if we do not, who else will.
Our Prophet (PBUH) taught us the right conduct towards our parents, our neighbors, our relatives; and emphasized upon maintaining cordial relations with them through love, respect, mercy, tolerance and forgiveness. Yet when we look within our families, what do we see? We see growing intolerance and the clash of egos; divisions and sub-divisions; family feuds; status issues, class and caste differences. Forgiveness has become difficult, shunning prides and egos just for maintaining peace and jovial relations has become next to impossible. Didn’t our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) teach us to maintain the ties of kinship with ones who sever it, didn’t he ask us to give to the ones who deprive us, and didn’t he urge us to forgive the ones who wrong us? Then why are our families and relations falling apart. Families are disintegrating; friendships and kinships are becoming tougher to maintain. Why? Shouldn’t we as the Ummah ponder over what has become of us? Why have we failed trying to reach the state of pure and cordial relationship that our Prophet shared with his friend Abu Bakr (R.A.), that he shared with his wives and their families, that he shared with his neighbors and his companions.
Our Prophet’s (PBUH) life teaches us about love for the community, irrespective of religion. Once a funeral passed by the Messenger of Allah and he stood up. It was said to him- “It is a Jew” and our Prophet was indeed the prophet of mercy. He replied- “Was he not a soul”? In another instance, our Prophet (PBUH) was invited by a Jewish man to a meal of barley bread and stale meat, and he accepted his invitation. What do these instances teach us? They teach us the values of peace, love and harmony amongst the community members, irrespective of whether one is a Muslim and the other a non-Muslim. These instances teach us that we ought to be kind and merciful to each and every human being on earth, for they are the creation of Allah too. Yet when we see the situation around us currently, there is no harmony but religious strife. The recent happenings in the valley which are out of control of a common man, have sown seeds of communal discord but we need to turn to the teachings of our Prophet, all Muslims and non-Muslims together, for the message is universal. We need to reclaim and rekindle the narrative of love and mercy that our Prophet (PBUH) taught us. We need to sow the seeds of communal harmony and keep watering them.
Our Prophet’s life and his teachings are of paramount significance, and they cannot be summed up merely in a page or two. It needs a thorough study, and great time and space to learn and convey the same. While the blessed days are going on and our Prophet is being remembered and revered across the planet through varied ways, it is incumbent upon the entire Ummah to not only read or hear about our Prophet’s biography and the great instances of his life but also retrospect over what our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught us, and why he taught us those things? Do we apply them in our real life? Do we weigh everything in the same way that our Prophet did? Do we share the same mercy or even an ounce of it that he did towards his family, his kith and kin and the people around? When we do that, we begin to realize about the gaps we ought to fill, with all the love, kindness and mercy. Moreover, it is imperative for all of us that we show zeal toward this endeavor not only during this very month but throughout the year, and throughout our lives.
As Allama Iqbal (R.A), says,
کی محمد ﷺ سے وفا تُو نے تو ہم تیرے ہیں
یہ جہاں چیز ہے کیا لوح و قلم تیرے ہیں
“Ki Muhammad sai wafa tune toh hum tere hai,
Ye jahaan cheez hai kya lauh-o-qalam tere hai”.
Meer Nida is an English Hons. graduate from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi, while Salman Jeelani is pursuing English Hons. from Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora. They can be reached at meernidajavaid@gmail.com and salmanbhat89@gmail.com respectively.